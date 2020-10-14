Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Important Pivots to Make As An Organization During the Pandemic

Turning chaos into your greatest opportunity, inspiring your team to work with their blood, sweat and tears & turning customers into champions

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“Chaos either breaks you or creates you.” -Tony Robbins

We believe this chaos we’re all navigating is single handedly the greatest opportunity to thrive as a team and transform into a purpose-driven organization.

Making these 3 pivots now will help your team find clarity in the chaos now, and set your company up for long-term, sustainable success.

Pivot 1: Turn Career Paths into Journeys of Personal Growth

Today’s employee needs more than a career path in a company. Modern-day workers want help finding their purpose and bringing it to life through their work. This process starts with their own personal growth; they want to know that working with your organization will give them the freedom to grow personally. The key is to support their individual path in a way that serves the company, too. If there is a certification they want to get, or a self-development conference they want to attend, send them. Give them the resources that empower them to become better people. Examples include life coaching, financial coaching and therapy. When employees feel like they’re growing every day, they want to stay for the long haul and will work with their blood, sweat and tears.

Why This Is Important Now: Chaos can quickly make a team frantic and stagnant. Personal growth is critical in each team member knowing their deeply support during chaotic times, and in cultivating an “entrepreneurial mindset” – holding the vision, ideating and implementing solutions, and going above and beyond for the purpose of the organization.

Inspired Action: What’s 1 growth activity you can implement into your team tomorrow that’s easy and fun?

Pivot 2: Turn Your Staff into a Connected Community

Today’s employees want more than a job. They want to be valued members of a community of like-minded people. Teams of employees must become more than a staff that simply completes tasks and reaches revenue targets. Teams must become communities of individuals who care about each other, and who can engage in meaningful work together. Teams that effectively foster a connection around common values and purposes are a breeding ground for employees who are not only more fulfilled, but also more productive. In this environment, tasks become opportunities for employees to build meaningful connections with other people. Turning your staff into a community gives employees a sense of unity and deep human connection. When employees feel deeply connected to others, leaving the company becomes an emotionally tough decision that will go well beyond salary negotiations.

Why This Is Important Now: Tribes and communities are more important then ever during uncertain times. Deep bonds and intimate relationships is what helps us feel safe when things begin to feel chaotic around us, and helps us navigate trying times as unified team.

Inspired Action: What’s 1 connection activity you can engage your team in tomorrow that’s easy and fun?

Pivot 3: Turn Your Products/Services into a Movement

We’re big believers that we don’t run businesses, we further movements. A movement is a force bigger yourself, a set of values and beliefs that your customers can identify with, and a message that’s so deep, it inspires all stakeholders to meaningful action. On a deeper level, a movement holds space to accept people for who they are, and make them feel heard for their beliefs. Your product/service is simply a tool to help people keep being who they are already are, believe in what they already believe in, and be surrounded by others just like them. Now is the greatest time in modern day history to birth your movement, and take your organization to the greater depths it can go.

Why This Is Important Now: During a time where customers are being hurled advertisements left and right, it’s critical to stand out to your market in a meaningful, memorable and impactful way. That doesn’t mean do more marketing, it means go deeper. Customers are yearning to buy from companies that make them feel meaning in their lives and like they’re contributing to a larger purpose. Articulate that before it’s too late.

Inspired Action: What’s 1 way you can articulate the deeper “why” behind your product/service to your customer?

Implement these 3 things in the thick of the pandemic and you will be an unstoppable force. Your team will work for you with their blood, sweat and tears. Your customers will buy from you over and over and over again, and then tell all of their friends about it. Your business with transform into a movement.

Alexandria Agresta, Purpose-First Organization Strategist @ Purpose Pioneers, International Speaker, TEDx Speaker Director

Alexandria Agresta is a Purpose-First Organization Strategist, International Speaker and TEDx Speaker Director. She is co-CEO at Purpose Pioneers, a purpose-first organization built on the belief of creating a world where people fully align what they do to make money with what they do to experience meaning and fulfillment in their lives. She works with organizations to help them find their "sweet spot" between purpose and profit: the integration between what is meaningful to the team and what is valuable to the customer. She teaches Purpose Pioneers' philosophies through corporate speaking, team facilitation and executive coaching.

She lives by the mantra: things don’t take time, they take courage… and can’t wait to invite you into the Field of Possibility.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Where do I start?” With Charlie Katz & Stephynie Malik

by Charlie Katz
Community//

Women of the C-Suite: “You can’t Build a Business Alone,” With Claudine Zachara of ThinkWhy

by Carly Martinetti
Community//

“Connection is key to engagement.” With Tyler Gallagher & Claudine Zachara

by Tyler Gallagher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.