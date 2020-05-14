3 Great Tips for Creating a Custom Workout Plan

Ready to get your body in better shape, but not sure where to start? If you’ve made the commitment to get fit and improve your health, you’ll need to start building a workout routine. Here are three great tips for creating your very own customized workout strategy!

1. Set Realistic Goals

Before you hit the gym or head outside for a run, you need to take accurate stock of your physical fitness level. There are many different exercises that are ideal for helping you meet your goals. If you want to burn fat, you’ll likely need to do plenty of cardio. If bulking up is your goal, prepare to spend plenty of time lifting weights. Looking to improve your flexibility? Yoga may be a great option.

In addition, try to get a general idea of the amount of time you have during the week to work out. If you’re looking to get results quickly, you may need to hit the gym a few extra days each week. Even if you don’t have a lot of spare time to dedicate to exercise, try to squeeze in some extra physical activity throughout your day. Take the stairs, go for walking lunch breaks or even try lifting light weights as you answer emails at work. If you’re truly committed to getting fit, be mindful of small ways you can increase your activity levels even if you’re busy.

2. Create a Training Plan

Your training plan will largely depend upon the locations where you’ll be completing your workouts and the equipment you have on hand. Cardio can be done almost anywhere and with minimal equipment. If you plan on doing some weight training, you can use weights at home or head to your local gym. It may be helpful to dedicate certain days to working specific parts of your body. Try to give each muscle group – including legs, arms, back and core – a good workout every week.

Don’t forget to keep nutrition in mind as you go about creating your training plan. Incorporate healthy protein before or after a workout to feed your muscles with the nutrients they need as well as provide fuel for recovery after you train hard. Also, be sure your body is hydrated before, during and after a workout. This will allow your muscles to adjust to the stresses of working out, boosting your performance and results.

3. Promote Healthy Recovery

You’ll want to allow your body ample time to recover after a strenuous workout. Your muscles need time to sufficiently recover after they’ve been broken down during exercise. As you create your personal training plan, be sure to work individual muscle groups on alternating days. For example, if you work on your back today, work a different muscle group if you choose to work out tomorrow. This promotes hypertrophy, or the muscle growth that occurs as muscles are able to repair.

Since every body is unique, it’s important to create a custom workout that works best for you and your needs. By following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to improved health and well-being.