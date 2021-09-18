3 Genius Ways To Tap Into Your Creativity

Have you recently felt like you lack inspiration and aren’t as creative as you once were? If you’re in the middle of a creative block, you’re definitely not the only one.

Creativity encourages you to exercise your ideas and use your imagination. If you take it a step further, your creativity can help you reach your goals, create something beautiful, and bring fresh ideas to the forefront.

If you decide you want to apply your creative efforts to your business or make money from it, it’s extra important to remain consistent in practice. But when you experience a creative block or feel that your ideas aren’t good enough, it’s more difficult to stay focused and dedicated.

If you want to tap into your creative side and get the wheels turning again, here are 3 tips to help you get started.

Step Outside

Sometimes, the best thing you can do to start feeling inspired is to go outside. There are endless things to do and see in nature. Even going for a 10-minute walk can be enough to push you in a different direction and give you ideas.

Research shows that being outside enhances your concentration, boosts vitamin D levels and immune system, and improves your mood. It also lowers your blood pressure, helps you heal quicker, and supports healthy aging.

If you don’t already spend time outside, try it. Whether you go for walks or sit on a blanket under a tree, any time you spend in nature is good for you. The more you do it consistently, the easier it’ll be to make it a habit.

You can mix creativity and nature by reading a book or listening to music outside. It’s not about actively trying to make something happen so you can tap into your creative genius right away. Instead, try to enjoy the experience and watch inspiration come your way.

Add Creativity to Your Routine

If you don’t make time for your creative endeavors, you can’t expect to improve your skills. It’s important to make creativity a consistent part of your life so it becomes natural to get your imagination flowing and make progress.

The easiest way to do this is by adding creativity to your routine. There will be times when you don’t feel encouraged to brainstorm or find inspiration, and that’s okay. What matters is that you give yourself the chance to explore that creative block so you can push through it.

You can start with just 5 minutes a day. Whether you’re into fashion, food, graphic design, or anything else, give yourself 5 minutes to sit with what’s in front of you and start thinking of what feels right. The goal at first isn’t to create a masterpiece, but to get comfortable with new ideas.

It helps to read about the topic you’re interested in or watch YouTube videos from those who can give you tips on how to start or get back into your hobby. The more knowledge you have, the likelier you are to dive in.

Accept and Welcome Failure

If everyone waited until the perfect moment to start working towards their goals, no one would accomplish anything. Success comes from trying and failing many times until you get it right.

When working on a creative project, it’s crucial not to let the fear of failure get in the way. Most of the time, blocks come from that very fear which stops you from getting anything done instead of creating something at least.

Remember that failure is a normal, natural part of success and personal growth. You need it to drive you and push you forward. Failure also shows you what you’re made of. If you stick it out long enough to see success, you have the persistence and dedication to do anything!

Over to You

If you want to better tap into your creative side, these tips are sure to help you get started. It can be difficult to come out of a creative rut, but with enough hard work and perseverance, anyone can do it. How will you tap into your creativity?