Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Fundamental Steps for Daily Success

Take the three simple steps shared in this article to take your day from good to great.

By
3 fundamental steps for daily success

If you’re waiting for someone to knock on your door with a fantastic opportunity, it’s not going to happen. You need to go out and create a tremendous opportunity for yourself; no one is going to do it for you. Your life is going to be what you make it. This article has three fundamental steps that will help guide you to daily success.

Step 1: Show Up

So many people throw away great educational and business opportunities by not showing up. Had the person just shown up, who knows who they may have met, or what other opportunities may have come about from their effort? People, especially in business, have a very low tolerance for people that don’t show up, so if you want to get off on the wrong foot, or you want to show them that you don’t care, try not showing up a few times, and you’ll see what I’m talking referencing. The more you give yourself chances by showing up, the more opportunities you’ll naturally have.

Step 2: Put Forth Effort

If you’ve taken the time to show up, you may as well make an effort. Yes, I know it’s uncomfortable walking into a birthday party where you don’t know a lot of people or walking onto a conference room floor where it can be a little bit overwhelming. Still, I can tell you first hand, if you, “Walk in with a big smile, start saying hello, and start shaking hands and introducing yourself,” amazing things will happen. You may not think so, but they will, without a doubt.

Step 3: Follow Up

As my great friend always says, “The fortune is in the follow-up,” and this definitely holds true. You’ve done the work in showing up, you’ve done the job in putting forth the effort, and now it’s time to reap the rewards and let the person and or people that you’ve met know that you care enough about what you spoke about; to follow up. A simple text, email, or call, will be more than enough to get the conversation started back up.

Brandon Schaefer, Chief Motivation Officer at Simple Business Help

Brandon is the Chief Motivation Officer as well as the Founder at Simple Business Help. His goal in writing is to share his life and business experiences so that the reader doesn't have to go through the same tough experiences that he's had to endure.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

leadership
Community//

Promoted to Leadership — Now What?

by Alyson Van Hooser
Community//

3 Tips that Will Improve Your Leadership Skills

by Syed Balkhi
Work Smarter//

This Theory About Consistency Will Change the Way You Work

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.