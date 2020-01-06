3 fundamental steps for daily success

If you’re waiting for someone to knock on your door with a fantastic opportunity, it’s not going to happen. You need to go out and create a tremendous opportunity for yourself; no one is going to do it for you. Your life is going to be what you make it. This article has three fundamental steps that will help guide you to daily success.

Step 1: Show Up

So many people throw away great educational and business opportunities by not showing up. Had the person just shown up, who knows who they may have met, or what other opportunities may have come about from their effort? People, especially in business, have a very low tolerance for people that don’t show up, so if you want to get off on the wrong foot, or you want to show them that you don’t care, try not showing up a few times, and you’ll see what I’m talking referencing. The more you give yourself chances by showing up, the more opportunities you’ll naturally have.

Step 2: Put Forth Effort

If you’ve taken the time to show up, you may as well make an effort. Yes, I know it’s uncomfortable walking into a birthday party where you don’t know a lot of people or walking onto a conference room floor where it can be a little bit overwhelming. Still, I can tell you first hand, if you, “Walk in with a big smile, start saying hello, and start shaking hands and introducing yourself,” amazing things will happen. You may not think so, but they will, without a doubt.

Step 3: Follow Up

As my great friend always says, “The fortune is in the follow-up,” and this definitely holds true. You’ve done the work in showing up, you’ve done the job in putting forth the effort, and now it’s time to reap the rewards and let the person and or people that you’ve met know that you care enough about what you spoke about; to follow up. A simple text, email, or call, will be more than enough to get the conversation started back up.