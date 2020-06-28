You wanna be successful?

I know, I know…. Dumb question!

Of course you do. We all want to be successful.

My next question is, are you willing to do what it takes to be successful?

And no, I’m not talking about anything shady or illegal.

We’re not about that life ‘round these parts!

I mean are you willing to do the things that are necessary in order to reach the success you desire?

In particular, are you willing to face your fears?

Because the reality is, becoming extremely successful is going to require you to.

Facing fear is part of the process, and a necessary part. That’s what allows you to grow and become the version of you that you need to be to sustain the success you want.

And there are 3 fears that everyone who wants to be successful will have to face and overcome.

If you want to know what they are, keep reading.

3 fears you MUST overcome to be successful

The fear of failure

Ahh yes… the good old fear of failure.

This one here has been tripping people up and holding people back since the beginning of time.

But why?

Because we hate to fail!

We’re an achievement driven people – we like to succeed. It fuels our ego and self-esteem.

And the opposite is also true, we hate to fail! It makes us feel like crap.

The problem is, the fear of feeling like crap often outweighs the possibility of feeling great, so we do nothing.

We don’t take the action.

We stay stuck where we are.

And that’s a shame. Wanna know why?

Because… there’s no such thing as failure.

Let me say it again for those in the back – there is NO SUCH THING AS FAILURE.

Sure, there’s failure in the traditional sense of not achieving a desired result.

But, that doesn’t have to mean something about you, like most people allow it to.

Rather than failure meaning that you simply didn’t achieve a desired outcome or result, and that you have another opportunity later, most people allow failure to mean that they are a failure.

See the difference?

One is just simply a circumstance, whereas the other one is an identity statement.

Well… when you fear failure because you’re afraid that failing at something will mean that you are a failure, it’s no wonder you don’t take action.

So, back to what I said about there being no such thing as failure, that’s the mindset of a highly successful person.

People who achieve great levels of success learn to reframe failure.

While everyone else is using it as a reason to quit, successful people are using it as a learning opportunity.

And when you do that, failure takes on a whole new meaning.

Therefore, like I said, there’s no such thing as failure.

And speaking of fear of failure, that brings me to the second fear you have to overcome if you want to be successful.

The fear of judgment

If the fear of failure is the failure is the symptom, the fear of judgment is the root cause.

Think about it this way, what reason do you have, other than people judging you or you judging yourself, to fear failing?

Failure, in and of itself, isn’t a bad thing – it just is.

It’s not until we attach meaning to the perceived failure that it becomes a bad thing in our minds.

Well… where does that meaning come from?

Other people and their beliefs, thoughts, and actions. Or at least what we believe their beliefs, thoughts, and actions to be.

The reality is, nothing in this world is good or bad without us assigning meaning to it.

That’s why I said above, that there is no such thing as failure. At least not in the sense that failure is a bad thing.

By having that mindset, you take back control of the definition of failure in your life, rather than adopting those of others.

Here’s the truth… we judge people! It’s just part of the human experience.

And it’s a necessary part. Judging someone is what allows you to stay away from sketchy ass people.

Now, to be clear, I’m not advocating for being a judgmental jerk. That’s something completely different.

But, I’m pointing out the fact that judgment is something we naturally do. And that’s extremely important to know.

Because it means that, whether you’re playing full out and going after your dreams or just sitting on the sideline because you’re afraid of people judging you, you’re being judged either way!

Some people may read that and think, “well, Justin, that’s just not right!”

But I’m not here to argue right and wrong with you – I’m here to give you straight up truth.

You can sit there and fight against it, or you can accept it as truth (because it is!), and learn to move past it.

And here’s another truth bomb for you… the vast majority of people are giving up on achieving the level of success they desire over the fear of judgment from people who should not matter!

Let that sink in…

As the great saying goes, “don’t let people sitting in the cheap seats have an expensive opinion in your life!”

You’ve gotta ask yourself why it is that you’re so damn afraid of being judged.

I’m convinced that this is the #1 reason most people don’t go for their dreams.

Will it be for you?

The fear of the unknown

Why are people afraid of the dark?

The unknown.

In the light, we can see what’s in front of and around us.

But, when we lose that ability, we lose some of our confidence.

Rather than going about our business as usual, our minds get distracted with all of the possibilities of what we can’t see.

You’ve probably experienced this exact thing if you’ve ever gone for a run at night as opposed to during the day.

During the day, it’s a lot easier to get in the zone.

But, running when it’s dark, you find yourself using a lot more conscious energy to take in your surroundings.

That faith that everything is going to be okay, that we have during the day, is diminished.

Well, that same phenomenon happens in all areas of life.

The fear of the unknown paralyzes so many people, and keeps them stuck.

Stuck in jobs they hate or relationships that don’t fulfill them.

It also stops people from investing in their health or businesses without the guarantee of a return on their investment.

The people who stay stuck, and never reach the success they desire, are the ones who never get past the fear of the unknown.

That’s the reason why people talk about success requiring you to become comfortable being uncomfortable.

What’s more uncomfortable than the unknown and uncertainty?

But, regardless of how uncomfortable it may be, the success you desire is going to require that you embrace that uncomfortable feeling and move into the unknown.

Putting it all together

Success and breaking through in life is fun! Like super fun!

But it’s also challenging, uncomfortable, and scary at times.

Fear will come up.

Let me say that again… fear will come up!

Mark my words, you’ll experience the fears of failure, judgment, and the unknown if you really go after big success in your life.

And when they do, you have to determine how you’re going to deal with them.

The sad truth is, those fears alone are enough to stop most people from even going for their goals and dreams.

And for those that do, the majority of them stop when these fears come up.

But if you can learn to push through, and move forward in spite of those fears, everything you want in life awaits you!

So go get it.

Be UNCOMMON!

P.S. Feeling inspired? Ready to kick those fears to the curb and go after your big goals, dreams, and aspirations? Let’s do it. I’d love to chat about how I can help you. Click here to book a consult call – let’s do this thing!