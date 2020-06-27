3 Essential Tactics To Help Your Remote Work Team Thrive

As we know the lockdown regulations are being imposed on and off, there’s no doubt that businesses will not return to normal as of yet or anywhere soon. If your company is experiencing the remote work for the first time, it is an opportunity for you to learn how your team can succeed while working remotely.

Recent research and study conducted by Global Workplace Analytics reported that 77% of the workforce wants to continue to work from home even after the pandemic is over. This may be because of several reasons including not commuting to the workplace, spending more time with your family and loved ones, and marking time for yourself.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic as a whole can make you feel like doomsday to a business but even then you can make thrive during this pandemic.

While the pandemic as a whole can feel like doomsday to a business, thriving is possible. Ingmar Folk, from the company CoinFlip Trading Consult, told me in an interview that “It is very crucial that managers and leaders commit very quick and smart decisions from a position of strength, and switch fast from ‘survival mode’ to ‘thriving mode’ immediately. It is essential for the managers and leaders to be on the aggressive mode of innovation and growth for any company to adjust to change, now, or ever”

Hence, the following are three strategies and tactics to help your remote work team succeed:

1. Measure Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Instead Of Hours

The inability to ensure that your team members are actually working during the working hours is one of the most common issues faced by managers and leaders about remote work. To mitigate these issues, you can seek to accomplish the Key Performance Indicator (KPIs) rather than the number of working hours. Samuel Kane from the Company The Money Pig, told me in an interview “Setting KPIs then communicating them with your team and later using those KPIs for targets fulfillment helped our team to comes out of the autonomy of being tied to working hours.” Samuel added “It also helps to build trust among our team members as they have started to work with cross-functional teams to hit and meet the critical KPIs”

You will notice that most of your team members and executives will be efficient and capable enough to meet those KPIs even before the deadline and with a lot of time left in working hours to spare. If they manage to wrap up and manage to hit the KPIs hours before their total working hours per day, let them wrap up their work because, in the end, everyone is winning. And there is no doubt that the more happy and well-rested the employee is the most efficient employee.

2. Use Softwares and Tools to Track Work Progress And Tasks

The use of tools and software have made it really easy and handy to measure and track the KPIs of each team member’s progress. Many of the leaders and managers are used to just ask about how much work is left or how the project is coming along which is a bit harder now especially while working remotely or when there is a need to communicate across cross-functional teams and several employees. Make the most of the platforms such as Asana, AirTable, or Trello that shows real-time progress and updates and can help with efficiency and transparency.

I understand that it might take some time to switch, transfer, and get running on that platform but trust me it’s a one time worth the investment! All you need to do is to host a cross-functional team meeting and walk them through the guidelines, tutorials, and walk-through of how to use the tool. Emphasize each team member to regularly update the software with their work. Not just updating the tool with your work but to set your daily deadlines and planning your daily schedule to measure how successful and productive your day went and what changes you need to commit in the coming days.

According to Craig Ricks Jr., President of Acadian Windows:

“As a home renovation company, it is impossible to work completely remotely when dealing with product installation. However, one thing we have done to differentiate our business is to build out a new showroom space for our customers. This has allowed us to improve our sales process and let customers browse online with interactive virtual tours, cutting down on in-person interactions. For retail businesses and those that rely on seeing products, use Tour Creator by Google for a virtual reality experience.”

3. Conduct Morning Meetings Every Week

Always keep in mind that most of the teams succeed when they communicate face to face or through video calls and meetings. For instance, one of your employees or team members is facing some issues and difficulties while working remotely with their project but it is taking a bit more time figuring out the solution to that issue. How would you even know that they are struggling with the problem and issue just through a tech spreadsheet alone? This is why a video call or weekly meeting is very necessary to get updates from your team and have a better sense and understanding of how your team is currently dealing with the projects and issues.

In a nutshell, to come out of this pandemic even stronger companies and businesses needs to set up strategies and systems that will not only help them to stay afloat during these difficult times but also thrive.