3 Easy Ways To Get Up And Get Movin’

Mixing & matching, walking and having a dance party are three easy ways to workout.

By
Image courtesy of Unsplash

If you’ve been following the news lately, you’re bound to come across these three words: Coronavirus. Canceled. Stay-at-home.

If you’ve been following the news lately, you’ll know that it’s time to say goodbye to gyms, concerts, amusement parks, large social gatherings, etc.

If you’ve been following the news lately, then you’ll know that it’s time to stay-at-home and keep your distance from other people.

At this rate, you’re probably thinking that staying cooped up indoors is your only hope for survival. You might also be bummed out about not being able to go to your favorite places anymore(I know I am!).

Fortunately, though, you can stay busy and stay positive(because the pandemic won’t last forever) if you get up and get movin’.

Here are three ways to do that:

  1. Everybody Dance Now…

’cause it’s not only a fun and easy way to get up and get movin’, but it’s also a great way to get your spirits up when you’re down in the dumps. So, play your favorite songs and dance like there’s no one watching you.

2. Take a Leisurely Stroll

Strolling through your neighborhood(or the park or wherever else floats your boat) is a gentle, calming form of exercise. So, go outside and feel the warm summer breeze flowing through your veins as you take in the beauty of your surroundings.

3. Mix & Match

    With at-home exercise, the possibilities are endless. You can do jumping jacks, high knees, or jog around your place for cardio. Then, you could do push-ups, squats, or planks to strengthen your muscles and core. Finally, you can chillax with some light stretching or yoga. (Side note:  The exercises I’ve listed are suggestions. Feel free to go online and search for free yoga videos, stretches, cardio exercises, and strengthening/core exercises that you can do at home. Then, mix and match to make your very own workout routine.)

As you can see, exercising in the age of coronavirus doesn’t have to be complicated, nor does it have to be boring. So, don’t let the coronavirus make you stagnant. Get up and get movin’. 

    Chinyere Chukwuani, Writer

    Chinyere Chukwuani is a 19-year-old work in progress who’s currently in the process of taking charge of her life while embarking on a fantastic journey of self-improvement and discovery. She has been passionate about self-improvement since she was 12 years old and is currently on a mission to reach her fullest potential. She hopes to one day inspire others to do the same.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
