3 Easy Ways to Eat More Vegetables

A few simple swaps can make healthy eating so much easier.

By

We all know how important it is to eat our vegetables!

Not only are vegetables an abundant source of a number of key vitamins and minerals, but they are also very low in calories. With obesity and childhood obesity numbers on the rise, it’s extremely important to make sure we are not eating too many calories each day.

On the flip side, vegetables can seem bland, boring, and even gross to many people (especially kids!).

This is why it’s important to get creative and find ways to eat them that you actually enjoy. I try to have my kitchen ready with the below veggies so I can whip up some vegetable-heavy recipes every day!

Air Fryer “Chips”

My kids love carrots, so I love buying big organic rainbow carrots and slicing them up in a vegetable shredder or slicer.

You can also use sweet potatoes, squash, radishes, or any other root vegetable for these chips.

Simply toss the sliced “chips” in your favorite oil and throw them in your air fryer for 12-15 minutes for a healthy, crunchy snack!

A Twist on Traditional Salad

Many people think they need lettuce for a salad, but that is actually my least favorite type of salad to eat!

I prefer to base my salads with things like tomatoes, cucumbers or broccoli.

My favorite non-lettuce salad recipe includes sliced cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, dry ranch seasoning, salt and pepper, and feta cheese all tossed together. My kids and I gobble this cucumber salad up so quickly!

Zoodles as a Pasta Swap

Zoodles are zucchinis that have been spiralized in a vegetable shredder or spiralizer.

Once your zucchini is spiralized, you can simply add warm marinara sauce and your favorite protein (beef, chicken and/or cheese are great options) and you have yourself a low-carb “spaghetti” that’s high in vitamins from those zucchini!

    Amber Adams

    Amber Adams is a diehard foodie and is always adding the latest and greatest gadgets to her kitchen. She has been cooking 3 meals a day plus unlimited snacks for her hungry children for over a decade, so she knows her way around the kitchen island. Her favorite pastime is hosting dinner parties for friends and family and coming up with new recipes!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
