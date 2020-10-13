For instance, you don’t necessarily have to follow somebody else’s routine to feel accomplished or as if you’re “doing it right”. In fact, what matters the most is introducing some structure into your life and starting as well as ending your day on a positive and productive note.

Here are 3 daily habits every woman should consider tracking:

1. Eat proper meals

You need food and energy to sustain you throughout the entire day, so for each meal, go for something filling with high nutritional value to keep you going.

Friendly reminder that breakfast is not optional but mandatory. It’s crucial to feed your body as well as your mind and soul, and nutrition, meditation, and exercise all fall under that category.

You can also add in an act or two of self-care.

It doesn’t have to take a lot of time, just put on a face mask, blast some music, and hop into the shower for some quality me-time. You will feel refreshed, invigorated, and most importantly enthusiastic to tackle the tasks ahead.

In addition to that, it’s also the perfect way to end the day and relax right before bed.

2.) Get your blood flowing-incorporate some exercise

Exercising doesn’t mean you have to run a marathon or sweat profusely.

It could be something light just to warm up, stimulate your muscles, and get those endorphins pumping.If you enjoy walking or jogging, then good for you. I used to be super fit and could run without training, but now, if you’re like me and you can’t run long distances to save your life, then by all means exercise at home.

Draw your mat, put on a yoga video or a quick cardio program, nothing that exceeds 30 minutes, and get your blood flowing. Fortunately, physical activity doesn’t necessarily mean a whole hour each day, for 5 or 6 days a week. There are several forms of exercise, which means there is something for each and every one of us.

“It is better to take many small steps in the right direction than to make a great leap forward only to stumble backward. ” – Old Chinese Proverb

You can’t expect yourself to work 40+ hours a week, find the time to prepare healthy meals, be in the moment when you’re spending time with your family and loved ones, in addition to dedicating one hour daily to run or go for a hike.

For instance, you can try waking up 20 minutes earlier and go for a jog. You can do push-ups or crunches in sets of 10 in the morning while you’re waiting for your coffee to brew. Or you can jump rope while your dinner is in the oven or on the stove.

There are numerous overlooked exercise opportunities that don’t call for strenuous activity yet that will still get your blood flowing and boost your metabolism.

Ultimately, it all boils down to your organizational skills along with how driven and determined you are.

3.) Stimulate your mind and soul

If you enjoy reading, then implement it into your morning routine.

It could be anything, from blog posts to daily news to fiction. Assign 15 minutes (or more if you can afford the time) for reading, enjoy the remainders of your cup of coffee and let your mind adrift.

Forget about your phone, social media, emails, or any of that and consider this your “alone time”. Disconnect from the world and immerse yourself in your reading material.

It could be a motivational book to give you that energizing dose of inspiration and creativity.

Or it could be a self-help book to keep you grounded, in touch with your feelings, and provide you with tools to improve yourself. As long as it stimulates your mind and ignites your passion to take on the world, then it’s a great habit to incorporate into your day.

If you’re not much of a reader, podcasts are your best friend! There are countless motivational podcasts that will help you be more productive and put you in the right mindset to begin your day.

Take your pick based on what speaks to you the most, either positive affirmations, spiritual enlightenment, real stories from successful people, or Ted talks. You will find it easier to absorb information from listening to podcasts while also performing other tasks.

In conclusion, the key element to healthier daily habits is including practices that best serve your goals and purpose in life. It should be more about meeting your own needs, stimulating your mind, body, and soul in ways that make you feel good, rather than what is most popular or what others find to work for them.

Key Takeaways:

It’s the small changes that lead to self-improvement.

Changing your life for the better is not an easy task and requires great discipline and sacrifice. However, this change is not impossible. What matters the most is introducing some structure into your life and starting as well as ending your day on a positive and productive note.

