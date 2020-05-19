3 Creative Ways To Spread Kindness On Social Media

This year’s theme for #MentalHealthAwareness week is #KindnessMatters so we’re going to be talking about kindness, and on Instagram, we asked for help to our collective members to spread love. ⁠

⁠

Don’t forget to tune in our stories each day for special tips on how to show kindness to yourself each day straight from our amazing humans.⁠

⁠

Now more than ever, it’s important to prioritize kindness. I thought I’d share three fun ways to spread love and awareness online, starting from social media throughout the week.⁠

“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Encourage donations on social media

Today I want to talk about Instagram stickers, and how this week you can spread the love to your favorite charity with a donation sticker.⁠

⁠

As donations are now popping up on Instagram stories, Instagram live, TikTok, and Facebook this week we encourage you to encourage your followers to donate to a charity close to you to spread the kindness all around.⁠

⁠

As a company, we are going to pledge to that this whole week as we’ll be encouraging you to donate to support #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek and we’ll match your total donations (ending this Friday)⁠.

⁠

I hope this first tip inspires you to spread more kindness out this week, let me know in the comments what you’re looking to do to spread more kindness all around.⁠

Spotlight people you admire with stickers

From a story to a shoutout in your next email newsletter, there are so many things you can do this week to pay it forward when it comes to people you love and respect in your community.⁠

The “Support small business” sticker can help businesses reach new customers and stay connected to their customers. Instagram’s new sticker is available and can be used to help support businesses on the digital platform.

Users of the app can promote small businesses simply by using the sticker and adding those to their Instagram stories. Instagram will also show a collection of those stories on the top carousel. Read on to know how to use Instagram’s new sticker.

This week, challenge yourself to spotlight some of your favorite brands and pay it forward to fellow creatives and companies working hard during such uncertain times.

Start a gratitude practice

To make sure the good word about kindness keeps on spreading beyond this week, start a gratitude practice online.

Whether you make it a daily or weekly appointment, share with people the small things that made your week great.

Here are my top picks:

This week we are working really hard at @creativeimpactco to spread kindness all around, and the response we had from our followers has already been heartwarming! Cooking from scratch is something I love doing, and being able to make time to try new things (like repurposing filo pastry parcels) has been a real joy. My little gem lettuce cuttings are growing quite healthily (you may know them as Tom & Gerry) and have shown me that there is truly magic everywhere!

Over to you. On Instagram, you can share three things you are grateful for with your followers in your stories or posts. Use question stickers on Instagram to prompt them to share the one thing you are thankful for.

Gratitude is truly contagious.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana

If you are looking for more inspiration, check out our Instagram as we’ll be sharing kindness tips all week in our stories.