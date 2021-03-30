Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Coping Tips On Dealing With Uncertain Times

3 Coping Tips On Dealing With Uncertain Times Are you struggling with balancing anxieties while still staying optimistic in these uncertain times? Are you ready to discover coping tips? Read on. Stay out of fear. Many people think that if they don't over think and over analyze every possible outcome, they will miss a vital […]

3 Coping Tips On Dealing With Uncertain Times
3 Coping Tips On Dealing With Uncertain Times
3 Coping Tips On Dealing With Uncertain Times

Are you struggling with balancing anxieties while still staying optimistic in these uncertain times?

Are you ready to discover coping tips? Read on.

  1. Stay out of fear. Many people think that if they don’t over think and over analyze every possible outcome, they will miss a vital solution. On the contrary, Research shows that fear actually impacts decision making and makes people lose focus. To stay out of fear, take a deep breath and focus on the present moment. Like Thich Nhat Hanh says “ Present moment is the only moment available to us, and it is the door to all moments”.
  2. How do you feel about yourself — What is the identity of a person who does not give into fear. When stuck, ask yourself if everyone feels fear while facing uncertain times. What would someone like Bill Gates do or Richard Branson do when they are dealing with uncertain times. They probably would lean into being resourceful and resilient, right? Can you adopt those identities?
  3. Rest — In a society that over idolizes hard work and no rest, I believe that rest can actually propel you forward. You may have already seen this in your own life. Everything feels better in the morning. If you are struggling with something, and you sleep on it, things always appear better, you find solutions, strategies to cope. Rest = Reset.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

