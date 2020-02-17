Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Confidence Hacks That Helped Me Get My Art “Out There”

A boost in confidence could be all that you need to take the leap to showing your art. Here’s how. I was sitting in my windowless office. It was the same institutional yellow walls that I’ve been looking at for decades. I had just finished another highly-technical teleconference and I had found myself completely uninspired […]

By
Capturing the Light Project #3
Capturing the Light Project #3

A boost in confidence could be all that you need to take the leap to showing your art. Here’s how.

I was sitting in my windowless office. It was the same institutional yellow walls that I’ve been looking at for decades. I had just finished another highly-technical teleconference and I had found myself completely uninspired by my surroundings.

It occurred to me that my yellow walls were not contributing to my productivity, but rather were draining my creative soul.

I went home and ordered some prints of my favorite photos that I had taken and hung them in my office.  I figured, it was my art; it would be in my office, just for me.

But by hanging my art on my office walls, I had made a choice – to put my art “out there.”  And it was life changing.

People noticed. People commented and they wanted to see more.  My walls became the office Instagram of my art and so it began, and I’ve never turned back.

Below are some of the confidence hacks I found that helped me get my art “out there.”

1. Realize that your art will speak to YOUR niche

Art is so subjective and when you ask 100 people’s opinions about a piece you will get 100 different answers.  In truth, your niche will find you and your art will speak right to them.

You will not need to worry about pleasing the masses.  There is no right or wrong group to show your art to.  Your niche, your fans will find you.

That can only happen, though, if you put your art out for the world to see.  And that leads me to my next point.

2. Display your art constantly and consistently

Your niche audience will want to hear from you!  Your artistic voice will matter to them. They will want to know what is going on in your artistic world. 

The only way to do that is to put your work out in the world often.  This could mean using social media or participating in a local art fair or gallery co-op.

Your audience will want to know what you are creating because your work speaks to them.  To your niche, your work is impressive.

3. Enter your work in calls to entry

This is a toughie. Hear me out. There is nothing more empowering than getting accepted to a show.

Trust me on this, it will happen. It may not happen with the first piece you enter or the 50th. Keep on entering your art and it will happen. Watch the pieces that do get accepted.  What do they have that is different than your piece?  Maybe it wasn’t the right show for you?

Whatever you do, keep at it.  Remember number 1, you will find your niche!  And when you do, getting accepted to a show, seeing your work on a wall and people enjoying your art will feed your artistic heart and mind.

Think for just a second … how can you be out there if you’re art is not seen at all?

Beth Sheridan is a fine art photographer and author based in Houston, Texas. Sign up for her free art newsletter via her website and get 20% off your first fine art purchase.

Owner/Photographer, Grace Fine Art Photography

Beth Sheridan, Fine Art Photographer and Artist at Grace Fine Art Photography

Beth Sheridan is a fine art photographer, artist and owner of www.gracefineartphotography.com. Her photographs of the developmental properties of light and color in the locations, people, elements and cultures she captures has an eye for compassion and an interest to tell the story.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Fashionistas also suffer from Burn out: What to do to Decompress

by Hellen Muthoni
Community//

Sahmahrah Guillaume: “Take the time off to figure out what you truly want. Constantly reinvent yourself, it’s never too late to learn a new skill or start on a new career path”

by Yitzi Weiner
Wonder//

Painting Outside the Lines

by Adrienne Hatter

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.