3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Whitney Allen

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Whitney Allen.

Whitney Allen, American lifestyle entertainment, beauty, and fashion publicist and founder of Talks Brand Group. Allen is determined to shake up Houston’s lifestyle and entertainment industry. At 25, the lead publicist of the firm has created a lifestyle community for talent and brands, also creating a new division for hospitality and food for the Houston market. After interning in Los Angeles, Allen started Talks Brand Group, her own non-traditional PR agency in Houston that specializes in fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! In your opinion, what separates your agency from others in the space?

I understand the storyline and services my client’s need for their brand and business. They have the craft and creative input. We curate the moving parts and place the story, we are result-driven and invest in our client’s business as if it’s our own.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

1. Integrity — Holding myself accountable for my actions and our team responsibilities.

2. Influence — Leading on a clear and understandable approach, my actions are being looked at from many perspectives and angles.

3. Follow Through — Sticking to my word and getting things done.

Although, I have many areas I’d like to improve in such as; being more curious and asking questions rather than assuming!

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. If you had a local business, what 3 media strategies would you use to grow your customer base and why?

Ecommerce — Utilizing all social platforms, digital community engagement, and ads to promote and market a product On Air Placement: Media Outlet outreach and speaking locally

Networking: Attending events and making connections within the community/industry.

How about a national brand? What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

With this being my first full year as an upcoming PR gal, I’ve had the opportunity to create relationships with editors and connect on a personal level. Connecting with others that have similarities and business goals has been also a plus.

I would say alongside relationships, good quality work to present, and lastly overextending to assist with anything that could possibly be beneficial in the long run.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Doing more for younger girls that aspire to a career they don’t visually see often. Our seasonal internship programs have assisted over 20 girls globally, with the opportunity to build their skill set in the PR industry as they’re studying communications/ PR. It’s so inspiring to our team to build and create with the young ladies sensually.

