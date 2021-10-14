3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Victoria Kennedy

Humility is a great trait, when you’re trying to build an amazing business or share your brand-new product with the world, you have to talk about it or you’ll never see an ROI!

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Victoria Kennedy.

Victoria Kennedy is the CEO of Victorious PR, getting her clients into the biggest publications in the world, such as Forbes, LA Weekly, and CEO World. She has also been a TedX speaker and contributor to organizations like the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inman News, and Yahoo Finance. Apart from her PR and marketing expertise, Victoria is a top selling classical-crossover singer. She has performed alongside Andrea Bocelli and toured all over Europe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career as an opera singer, traveling around the world and performing with some of the top names in the industry. But when my music career came to a close, I had the opportunity to pave my way through another industry that I was passionate about: public relations.

I know that the shift from being an opera singer to a communications professional may seem unexpected, but I realized that the connection was there; music artists need to promote their work to wide audiences to be successful, and I know from experience the best way to do that is through publicity and public relations campaigns. That knowledge is what I used to launch Victorious PR.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

-Decision ownership

I know that I am responsible for my actions under any circumstances. Positive results will accelerate the company’s growth, while negative results can be used as lessons for the future. I take credit for my success while holding myself accountable for my mistakes, and that has paid dividends when it comes to growing my business by learning from my mistakes.

-A positive approach

As an entrepreneur, I have a responsibility to lead my business toward its goals with a positive attitude. I learned that any form of negative emotions will destroy the enthusiasm of my team members, thereby affecting the overall productivity of the company. That’s why it’s always important to maintain that optimistic mindset and attitude even when things are in utter chaos.

-Consistent investment in growth

Your success can only come from within. That’s why I continue to push myself to be better every day than I was the day before. I understand that, in any business journey, knowledge and experience are always limitless, and if I stop learning, I’m robbing myself of the chance to become a better business owner and person.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

-Leverage national publications — As a national brand, it’s vital to leverage publications on the same level to tell your story. If the entire nation is your audience, make the most of it! Leveraging the right connections and publications results in increased awareness of your offerings and speaks to stakeholders at multiple levels.

-Highlight your unique selling proposition (USP) — It’s imperative to highlight what makes you stand out from the competition. If you’re not talking about what makes you stand out, what are you doing? Share what makes you special, drive home why your product or offer is worth the investment, and don’t forget to brag! You deserve it!

– Have multiple touchpoints — In addition to leveraging the right publications for the best press coverage possible, it’s important to speak to your audience on multiple levels. Having multiple touchpoints — such as social media, website, industry events and conferences — helps with brand positioning and awareness. We always encourage our clients to showcase their media wins on their social media platforms as well as help them identify the right speaking opportunities so they can showcase their expertise.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Far too many entrepreneurs and business owners are too humble about their accomplishments. They underestimate the value that they can bring to their niche, and sell themselves way too short as a result.

While humility is a great trait when you’re trying to build an amazing business or share your brand-new product with the world, you have to talk about it or you’ll never see an ROI!

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

