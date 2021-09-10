3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Vanessa Gordon

Make sure the content is strong, with insightful pieces of information crafted over a long period of time.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

I’m your host, Kage Spatz — here to help entrepreneurs, coaches, and service providers save more time, build more trust, and serve more customers. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Vanessa Gordon.

Vanessa Gordon is the CEO and Publisher of East End Taste Magazine, a digital sustainable travel and food publication based in the Hamptons. Vanessa is also the Founder and Host of the Hamptons Interactive Brunch. She lives in Sag Harbor with her husband and two children.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

The East End Taste brand was born out of a love for writing and for the region where I live (eastern Long Island). My business and brand have since evolved into a digital publication and media/marketing company that not only covers the Hamptons, but also sustainable travel and food trends around the world.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Patience: success does not happen overnight. It is essential to be patient with your endeavors while always maintaining a schedule and your time wisely. Prioritizing is key!

A willingness to learn: “I have never learned anything from speaking,” Larry King once said. Listen carefully to others, and act on their advice. Connect with mentors or those older and more experienced. Perhaps someone retired in your field. You may never know what connections and wisdom may come of that.

Persistence: never ever give up. Stay on task, in touch, and your eyes always upon the goal.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

1. Facebook ads: Facebook ads are some of the most effective ways to target customers. Unlike commercials and newspaper ads, you are specifically targeting your potential clients. You may also easily manage your budget, pause your campaign, and so much more. I always recommend boosting your best-performing posts, too.

2. Pollinate across social media platforms: Cross-promote and utilize each platform while being aware of your audience, ex. the demographic and diversity of the audience so you may create useful content that resonates with your followers.

3. Invest in video content: If the opportunity allows, invest in video content creation. Connect with a strong videographer who aligns with your brand/business. In addition, I would recommend investing in a content creation strategist to work together. Remember, only focus on creating the best of the best content. Then, go back to #1 and create an eye-catching and powerful social media ad!

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I always appreciate it when I hear: “you have made my day…” Creating and passing along happiness to others always, in turn, makes my day!

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros: Increase client happiness while they await new placements by adding massive value to your packages (without more work). Click here to learn more.