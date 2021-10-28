3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Tracy Wemett

Life is too short to waste our time and our talents on things that simply won’t matter when we are gone. Building a legacy of hope and love and community seems like a worthwhile goal for all of us.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Tracy Wemett.

Tracy has been the co-founder and President of BroadPR since 2001, a full-service communications firm offering public relations, social communications, digital PR, strategic marketing, and crisis management. She has been at the forefront of public relations and marketing in the high-tech industry for over 25 years.

Outside of work, faith, family, and friends are what matters most to her. Tracy volunteers locally and abroad, having served on the Boards of Many Hopes, Safe Haven, Silent Rhythms, Kushiri, and Text4Deaf.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I really got my start when I was a kid, always looking for things to invent or a Guinness World Record to achieve. But officially, my business career started in high school, as I was able to grab an internship that paid at a computer technology company called Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). Although many don’t know about the company now, when I was there it was huge, employing over 14,000 people and generating over $4 billion in revenue. I had some great mentors there, and I learned a lot. And then I went to a start-up, and I think I fell in love.

The large corporation had its benefits, but working at a start-up gave me so much joy. It was a blast! And, it was a lot of work! In time, I started to work on average between 60–80 hours a week. Being young and in my 20s, it was fun and exciting. But after a while, I decided that if I was going to work THAT many hours, it should be for myself.

Together, with a close friend who was far better at operations (and QuickBooks) than I, we started BroadPR, a full-service communications firm offering public relations, social communications, digital PR, strategic marketing, and crisis management. And 20 years later, the firm is still going strong.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Loyalty — I stick by my people. My team knows I have their back, and that goes for employees, consultants, clients, interns, vendors, and the media. We spend so much of our time and energy with work or work-related activities, and so I consider it an honor and a privilege to ensure that those around me know I’m on their team. Over the years, we’ve had so many examples of this, times when a journalist needed something out of reach, but we went the extra mile. Or when a client just couldn’t pay (pandemic, layoffs, crisis) but had to have something done in order to stay afloat. I’ve got you.

— I stick by my people. My team knows I have their back, and that goes for employees, consultants, clients, interns, vendors, and the media. We spend so much of our time and energy with work or work-related activities, and so I consider it an honor and a privilege to ensure that those around me know I’m on their team. Over the years, we’ve had so many examples of this, times when a journalist needed something out of reach, but we went the extra mile. Or when a client just couldn’t pay (pandemic, layoffs, crisis) but had to have something done in order to stay afloat. I’ve got you. Passion — I am a passionate person, and not too many things get me as excited as making connections. Whether it’s connecting people, stories or content, I feel so joyful any time those matches are made. If a journalist connects with a client’s story, wow! That’s fun.

— I am a passionate person, and not too many things get me as excited as making connections. Whether it’s connecting people, stories or content, I feel so joyful any time those matches are made. If a journalist connects with a client’s story, wow! That’s fun. Persistent — I’m in it for the long haul. If one thing doesn’t work, I’ll try another. Giving up isn’t in my DNA. And that doesn’t mean I’ll force something. It just means that I’ve learned to know when to change course or try something different versus when to keep at it. Having the confidence to know what works and the humility to know when to change strategies has helped our team over the years to achieve success for our clients in so many areas — from landing coverage in unexpected ways to being acquired to unveiling funding to launching new products.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Just like a local brand, I’d suggest that media relations is one small, but important, part of a larger marketing strategy. And marketing is part of a larger business strategy.

Figure out your audience — does generating more business mean more sales, more partnerships, more funding? Once you know your audience, you can develop a plan to reach them with inbound marketing tactics, social media strategies, and yes, media outreach.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think we all need to see each other right now, really and truly see each other. Social media has made communication with people so easy, and yet we don’t really know who is on the other side. The persona is not always real, and of course, there are fake accounts, bots, and bad actors everywhere. So if we could figure out a way to see one another, know each other’s hearts and feel each other’s pain (and joy), I just know there would be so much more grace to give, a lot less divisiveness, and more compassion.

The us versus them mentality has got to stop, not only in politics and belief systems but in overall life. Life is too short to waste our time and our talents on things that simply won’t matter when we are gone. Building a legacy of hope and love and the community seems like a worthwhile goal for all of us.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros are increasing revenue & retention without investing a dime. Increase client happiness by sending them more traffic and trust from ideal customers while they await their next placement. Click here for details.