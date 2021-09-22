3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Stephanie Riel

There is power in consistency when it comes to marketing and PR.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Stephanie Riel.

Stephanie Riel is a brand strategist, marketing consultant, and the founder and owner of RielDeal Marketing. Since starting RielDeal Marketing as a side hustle in college, she has spent more than a decade supporting everyone from small businesses to Fortune 10 companies in the e-commerce, health and wellness, technology, real estate, fitness, beauty, and retail industries to achieve growth.

Stephanie and her team offer complete marketing support — from brand messaging and web design to social media, automation, and campaign management. In her personal time, she enjoys pursuing personal development, trying the latest wellness trends, spending time with her loved ones, spoiling her two dogs, and traveling the world.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I’m a brand strategist and digital marketer who got my start in the industry in 2008, while still in college. I discovered marketing while pursuing my Business degree and immediately fell in love. The problem was, I was nearing the end of my college time and knew I didn’t want to change my major to learn the “book version” of marketing, so I started my consulting firm to get as much real-life marketing experience as possible before graduating.

I leveraged a few freelance projects and my communications background to land my first full-time job — and every job after. I’ve worked in corporate environments and in startups, with franchise systems, Fortune 10 companies, and family-owned small businesses. Intentionally seeking out a diverse collection of brand and business-types to soak up as much experience as possible.

I lived the “side hustle” life for over 9 years, navigating the demands of a full-time job — working for someone else by day, then transitioning to working on my business and servicing client needs on nights and weekends. In 2019, I left my corporate job to focus on my business full-time and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

I believe my intuition, thirst for knowledge, and my self-starting nature are most instrumental in my success.

My self-starting nature being first and foremost, as my drive to succeed and to succeed for our clients is at the root of all my decisions. I’ve built my business from the ground up, learning what needed to be done and tackling all the aspects in between. At first, with little to no external resources. That ambition keeps my “Energizer Bunny” energy going.

My thirst for knowledge is another key that comes to mind. I am always eager and ready to learn. This trait also helps me recognize patterns for success across various client types and industries.

My intuition is often an unseen trait for my clients and my own business. I truly rely on my inner knowing to make many decisions behind the scenes, both in leading and building my business and in crafting a strategy that will get RielDeal Marketing’s clients the best results possible.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

The general principles of action for national brands are rooted in the same aspects. However, for national brands, there is some nuance when it comes to strategy with media. There can often be a more sizeable budget to invest on resources.

For national brands, one strategy that is effective is creating a partnership with a charitable organization. This could take a lot of forms from donating a portion of proceeds, to partnering on a specific campaign to help the organization. While this is similar to a local business community involvement, the budgets and kinds of opportunities make the biggest difference.

Contests and giveaways. While this is something that can work for local businesses, too. National brands often have more sizeable budgets for things like giveaway prizes. Think about consumer products like Coca-Cola, and the rewards campaign they have done in prior years. Or the jewelry store that held a giveaway to find a couple to travel to find their ideal wedding spot a few years ago. These are some strategies that naturally are sharable and tend to create a lot of buzz.

Cause-based action. We see many national, big brands leveraging this strategy right now particularly with the impact of COVID on local communities. But for a national brand that has a local presence with physical stores or distribution in the area — being able to find a meaningful way to get involved with that community will pay off in the long run. Data supports that consumers are more likely to support a business that has a cause-based mission or takes action based on a cause.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a movement that helps normalize mental health and encourages fellow humans to take care of their brains as much — or more than their bodies. In the last few years, I’ve incorporated wellness practices including meditation into my daily routine and the benefit to my brain and my mental health has been incredible.

There is such a stigma around mental health in the United States, I truly believe that if we could help lift that stigma and normalize the need for brain training like meditation and therapy or counseling — we could really help so many who silently struggle.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

