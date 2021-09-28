3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Sarah Walters

The human element is so important when serving your team and your clients.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Sarah Walters.

Former Broadcaster turned PR professional, Sarah worked in the broadcast field for more than 15 years before switching careers to tackle public relations. Today, Sarah solves marketing problems with her unique approach to public and media relations and helps challenger food brands to thrive amidst competitors in their unique category or set who have much deeper pockets.

Thank you for doing this! Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My broadcast career began with my internships in college, learning from some of the best in the business. After graduating, I jumped right into my career as a broadcast meteorologist and reporter.

As time went on, I climbed the ladder, eventually working in Phoenix, AZ as a Morning Anchor/Meteorologist. My skills continued to develop moving from city to city, job to job, and eventually becoming a morning host and a multimedia journalist.

During the last few years of my broadcast career, I began to freelance in public relations, pitching media, and writing blogs. I eventually came to the conclusion that I love Public Relations. That’s when I found RMD Advertising! At RMD, I get to take care of our team and our clients and sharpen my skills and creativity. Starting out as a media relations specialist, I’ve now moved up to my current position as the Director of Public Relations, and love every minute of it!

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success thus far?

Persistence — Not giving up. I practice persistence on a daily basis. It’s needed to be successful in PR. I’ve been this way since childhood. Winning attitude — to get what you want and move up the ladder in life, you need to have a winning attitude. I wanted to work on a winning team, so that’s why I’m at RMD. Servant’s Heart — The human element is so important when serving your team and your clients. It brings about hard work and the ability to care for others. Even when those you are trying to serve aren’t being receptive, I continue to do my best.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

The beauty of what we do is that our work is applicable to brands that have local or regional presences, as well brands that have national presences. In fact, many of the brands RMD works with have a wide distribution across the nation.

We’re able to narrow our focus on any given area to help influence shoppers based on where they shop, what they do or what they value. This also allows us to hone in on the details of any given series of PR, social media, digital, and web marketing efforts so we can impactfully communicate with retail partners, ongoing.

One more before we go: If a business is already investing monthly in PR, what other marketing strategies would you recommend they invest in that best compliments that work to bring in the most amount of business?

We believe most in an integrated marketing strategy, which points to a cohesive system of PR, social media, web, photo/video content, and e-marketing, as well as digital advertising. Working together, the brand can then be supported by strategies and tactics that reach consumers from different platforms — and meet them where they are.

An integrated strategy also allows us to be unobtrusive. We then have the ability to come alongside them, serving them solutions with our brand, rather than selling them our product.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

