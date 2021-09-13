3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Sara Brooks

PR means getting awareness for a brand’s target audience, but the tactics and strategy always differ based on the company and target audience.

Sara is the Founder of Covet PR and Chief Brand Officer of Power Digital Marketing. She has nearly 20 years of comprehensive media experience. Sara has been a finalist in the San Diego Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business Awards and San Diego Magazine’s Women of the Year Awards. PR Couture named Covet PR as Start-up Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work for. PR Week also awarded Covet PR as the Top Place to Work in PR.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My original dream was to be a talk show host, so I started my professional career pursuing this goal, which led to positions at MTV (casting) and E! (development). After working in LA (and eventually giving up on the talk show dream), I moved to NY to explore what else the world of media had to offer.

By chance, I stumbled into PR, but I quickly knew the industry was my calling. It was the perfect blend of writing, networking, creativity, and relationships. After many years working at a PR agency specializing in beauty and wellness brands, I moved back west to work at a bi-coastal lifestyle PR agency in Southern California.

A few years later, after seeing the emerging wellness boom, I decided to start my own firm and launched Covet PR with the vision of working on founder-led, mission-driven brands in the consumer space. We quickly carved out a niche in food, beverage, and beauty, working with companies, who beyond selling something good, were also helping to make the world a better place.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

1. Tenacious: Running a business is extremely rewarding but also very difficult at times. Any leader will face adversity and challenges that often can feel insurmountable. So when you look at successful business leaders, more times than not, they are often just the ones that don’t give up.

2. Innovative: Regardless of the industry, the saying innovate or die is extremely true. If you rest on your laurels and aren’t always looking down the field at what to do/create next, you will soon become antiquated.

3. Compassionate: At the end of the day, our business is people. People spend more time with their colleagues than their family so you have to operate with a sense of empathy or you will lose your most valuable assets — your team.

Wonderful. Let’s jump over to the main theme of the series. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

It’s very similar to a local strategy but just on a broader, more robust basis. In addition to earned PR, you also want to ensure that you are addressing other marketing channels to gain exposure. Brand-to-brand partnerships are a great way to gain a new audience that perhaps wouldn’t naturally discover your brand as well as get additional exposure to perhaps a larger audience that can then become evangelists for your company.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This isn’t something I coined (all the credit goes to Sir Richard Branson), but partly why I got to where I am today is by saying yes. As Branson so eloquently said,

“If someone offers you an amazing opportunity and you’re not sure you can do it, say yes — then learn later how to do it.”

So much about life is seizing the moment and facing the fear and doing it anyhow.

