3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Sandy Collier

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Sandy Collier.

Sandy Collier is the founder and CEO of Hey, Sandy! PR and Communications, a boutique Public Relations firm based out of Wellington, Florida. Sandy started her career in 1995 at the local Fox TV station in Miami, as an intern and eventually an assignment editor. Her career led her to a radio station and two more TV stations until she made the decision to start her PR Agency. Sandy’s passion is helping small black businesses and local nonprofits that would otherwise not be able to afford PR services.

Sandy’s other passions include spending time with her 6 children, including one who lives with autism and her 7 grandchildren. In her spare time, Sandy enjoys cooking for her big family, singing, and playing the piano with her baby and only daughter. She also enjoys helping out in her community. One of her proudest moments was taking part in community service work to benefit The Bahamas where she was born and raised.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

During the Hurricane Andrew aftermath and the cleanup in South Florida in 1995, I met a news crew while I volunteered to distribute food and supplies to residents whose homes were destroyed during the storm. There was one specific incident when I realized the power of the media, and I wanted to be a part of it. A reporter interviewed me and asked what supplies I thought people needed, and at that moment, I remembered a young mother asked me if there were diapers anywhere to be found, so I said, “yes, we need diapers out here.” A few hours later, a large truck showed up with tons of diapers; it was at that point I realized helping people by telling their stories is what I wanted to do.

The news folks, who had become my friends, helped me get a foot in the door as an intern. Working extremely hard, I literally worked my way up from the bottom and eventually became a weekend assignment editor — a position I was thrilled to have!

A few years later, I was offered a reporter position at the local news radio station, where I continued telling the stories of everyday people and covering the events in and around South Florida. My career then led me to two more TV stations in Cincinnati, OH, and West Palm Beach, FL.

During those 20 years, I gave birth to my six children and worked hard to balance my family and career. My husband was incredibly supportive and stepped in often to handle the household so I could build my career. But I always longed to have my own PR firm, and that opportunity would come after a tragedy in my family. My husband fell ill and passed away in 2014.

Faced with raising my children alone, including one who lives with autism, I knew the time had come to take steps to start my own PR agency. Hey, Sandy! PR and Communications was born in 2015.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

1. Honesty:

I’m very honest with clients about what I can and can’t do for them. Back in 2016, I met a woman from an emerging nonprofit organization. She was on the verge of something big, but she was not ready for PR, and I let her know that she still needed time to grow her organization. She was disappointed when I turned her down as a client. I knew I would be able to get her publicity for a single event, but her organization still needed more work to come together, so I felt it was necessary to be honest.

If I can’t give the client the full services they are paying for; then I won’t take their money. I like to sleep at night with nothing on my conscience. Two years later, her organization was in a much better position, and we continue to work together today.

2. Strong communication skills:

I believe communication is key in everything we do in life. Being approachable and having the ability to sit and talk to anybody, but most of all, listening is an important part of being a strong communicator.

I’m not afraid of having difficult conversations and finding solutions to problems. I have no problem admitting when I’m wrong. I reach out for help when I need it, even if that help comes from another PR agency. I believe a successful business professional takes the time to listen.

3. Relationships

As a successful CEO of a PR Agency, my past relationships are key to my success in a very competitive and sometimes demanding industry. Before taking the plunge as a business owner, my daily tasks in newsrooms required me to regularly rely on Public Relations firms. I knew there would be value in cultivating those relationships because they would come in handy in other aspects of my career one day.

Once I made the switch and began my PR Firm, it was clear that being on the “other side” of the business would require guidance and support in my new role as the owner of a PR firm. I have been mentored and sometimes guided by these, what I like to call, friends. Now, five years down the road, I work closely with these colleagues, and I often get calls or emails from them asking me for advice on how to secure media placements because of my past experience in the news.

It’s important to mention that on the flip side, my relationships with the news professionals I worked with are possibly the most important relationships that I’ve maintained. They are my key to staying connected to the “inside.”

Wonderful. What media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

We love National PR campaigns because it really opens the door for opportunities. Again, as I mentioned above, we consider several things: the type of business or brand, the comfort level of the CEO or spokesperson, and the client’s goals. With that said, our top priority is to closely monitor the current news of the day/week/month. This can afford us immediate and timely opportunities for PR.

One of our clients is a Black female who owns a construction company, so we have three topics we can present her for nationally. They include Black female business owners, women working in a male-dominated industry, and Black women trailblazers. Our strategy would be to reach out to Black/urban media outlets to place her as a thought leader in that space. We would then target national TV to get her exposure as a female trailblazer, and then we’d focus on podcasts to discuss her industry-specific experience.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Bringing awareness to people living with disabilities.

Before I had my 20-year-old son Raffie, who is living with autism, I knew a couple who had two children living with developmental delays. The mom would often tell me how her family would not share many holidays with their extended family because most of them didn’t understand her children’s disabilities. I never understood this because, in my eyes, families should all understand. But that was me looking at life through rose-colored glasses.

The truth is I never got a full understanding of how difficult raising a child living with a disability could be, let alone two kids until Raffie was born. I vowed then that it didn’t matter; I was always going to be Raffie’s advocate, his voice, his protector, and his mom. Thankfully, I have an extended family that has embraced my son and hundreds of friends and acquaintances who do the same.

While Raffie brings us a lot of joy, it’s been a long, arduous journey, and it continues to be a struggle at times. However, I’ve learned how to quit trying to change who Raffie is; instead, I’m continuing to learn that I need to change how I deal with my son to reach him at his level.

My heart goes out to those who struggle with their loved ones living with autism because I think back on those days I felt overwhelmed and alone. I can’t imagine how I would have coped if I didn’t have a support system.

I try to live every day as a role model and set an example for others who may not have the support system I had. When I’m out with Raffie, I encourage him to communicate with people to show them that it’s ok to interact with someone who may be different from them. This is my mission.

I will spend the rest of my life trying to bridge the gap to understanding. To do this, we must develop more resources to help those who may be feeling overwhelmed with caring for their loved ones living with autism or any challenging disability or illness. The message needs to be “You’re not alone.”

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

