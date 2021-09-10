3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Molly Schoneveld

I would definitely start a movement that celebrates having boundaries with work where you are still serving your clients at the highest level.

Molly Schoneveld has over 15 years of experience in PR and marketing. She co-founded The Storied Group in 2008 (under the name SW PR SHOP). Her first job was working for producer Brian Grazer at Imagine Entertainment, the year he won the Oscar for A Beautiful Mind. That led to working for the producers of Wedding Crashers for three years before joining PMK. During her PR career at PMK/HBH (now PMK/BNC), Molly worked with A-list talent like Olivia Wilde, Kevin Bacon, and Gerard Butler, as well as on Oscar campaigns for directors, producers, and films.

In 2007, she left PMK to launch her sister-in-law’s successful maternity line called Schone Maternity, touted by O, The Oprah Magazine as “The really good guy of the month” for their dedication to fair labor factories and support of artisans across the globe. Molly then formed a partnership with former PMK/HBH colleague Jennifer Weaver to begin SW PR Shop, growing the business together for 9 years until Molly took over the company and rebranded as The Storied Group in 2018.

Thank you so much for joining us! What do you think separates your agency from others in the space?

The Storied Group offers a unique perspective that incorporates our entertainment industry roots, extensive knowledge of the media landscape, and passion for finely curated lifestyle and hospitality brands. We have a personal publicity approach to PR and focus mainly on the people behind the brands and products you love.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

From a young age, I wasn’t afraid to take calculated risks. I moved to Los Angeles from North Carolina not knowing anyone right after college. I started my business in 2008 during a recession having zero knowledge of how to run a business.

Tenacity has been a theme in my life that has really paid off. I didn’t take no for an answer when I wanted my first internship on “Dawson’s Creek,” while still in college. That internship led to me getting a job with an Academy award-winning producer (my first job in LA), which ultimately put me on the path to getting a job at the biggest entertainment PR firm.

Curiosity has enabled me to try new things — I am always doing online courses, reading business books, listening to podcasts — and testing out the things I learn on my business. It’s meant that we’ve stayed ahead of trends and can provide a lot of insight to clients about more than just traditional PR.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Inclusion in the right “best” lists in national publications: If you’re a hospitality brand like a hotel, getting on the hot lists is very important as well as consistent inclusions in roundup pieces that put you in good company. For example, our client Golden Door was voted #1 Best Spa in the World by Travel + Leisure the year they relaunched, which really set us up for success. From that point on, we could use “Best Spa in the World” in all of our pitches and marketing materials.

Podcasts: Podcasts are one of the best ways to build exposure for your brand to a niche audience. Many of the biggest podcasts do sponsored podcast episodes now (pay to play), but that’s not always the case. An example of this is when our clients Chris Powell and Heidi Powell launched their fitness app Transform, we secured many big podcast interviews for the two of them to talk about it.

Strategic Partnerships: We consistently partner our client Golden Door with other like-minded brands to bring more awareness to the property located in San Marcos, CA. For example, we partnered with Tory Sport and Emma Roberts — Emma posted a photo on her Instagram doing archery wearing Tory Sport at Golden Door and we cross-promoted the partnerships on multiple platforms.

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

