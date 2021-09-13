3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Michaela Underdahl

I think it would have something to do with a quick and easy redistribution of food that we are about to throw out to those in need.

I’m your host, Kage Spatz — here to help entrepreneurs, coaches, and service providers save more time, build more trust, and serve more customers. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Michaela Underdahl.

Michaela is a Senior Community Manager at Nimble. She is passionate about customer service, community building, and teaching customers how to leverage a CRM to grow and nurture their networks and grow their business. Michaela heads up Nimble’s social media, education, and manages relationships with influencers, analysts, partners, and press.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I’m originally from Prague, Czech Republic and studied International Relations with a focus on Eastern Europe. I was always interested in political science and was aiming to find a career related to my degree.

As I’m sure you know by now, nothing is straightforward.

Back in high school, my mom’s friend recommended that I register with a casting agency in Prague; her daughter was able to make decent money by being an extra in commercials and movies. I went in, filled out some forms, got my picture taken, left, and forgot all about it.

Years later, I got a call from somebody in casting for The Chronicles of Narnia saying they immediately needed somebody that looked like the actress because her double got pneumonia. I got a few more jobs after that as a stand-in; on one of these sets, I met someone for who I would eventually end up moving to Los Angeles for.

There I was with a green card, not knowing anybody outside of the movie industry or where to look for a job. This is when I found an ad that Nimble CRM posted for a Customer Success Associate. I liked that they said they needed empathetic people who loved going above and beyond for customers; the technology aspect of the job would come later. I didn’t end up getting hired for this position but was offered a different one: a community manager role. I was tasked with growing our brand with the help of social media.

Six and a half years later, I can no longer say that I don’t know anybody here. I’ve connected with hundreds of people across the country and abroad, and make it a daily habit to find new people to connect with and to nurture the relationships I have built.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Perseverance. I think my determination to succeed has a lot to do with me being an immigrant and wanting to prove myself. I think us immigrants have this fire within us that fuels us to work hard to not only prevent failure but to get noticed and prove ourselves as essential members of our new country.

I think it’s natural that if you’re not a native speaker and come here with no network or connections in the industry, you just have to work even harder. When I started working at Nimble, I knew they took a chance on me in the position I had and that they believed in me and my ability to quickly learn what I needed to do. I worked long hours after getting back home from work. I read articles, watched videos, listened to podcasts, and tried to absorb as much information as I could.

Quality. This is something that I have come to really appreciate as I have become a manager myself. You need to have people on your team that care about everything and anything that they produce. In such a competitive market, there’s no room for half-assing things.

Looking through the eyes of our customers and asking ourselves what we’d think of such a piece of content or a video if we received it is crucial. It’s important to triple-check everything before hitting send or publish.

Passion. I developed a real passion for networking. Even though I always had a fear of salespeople, and was afraid of being seen as one, I now love connecting with our prospective and current customers.

This shift in mentality happened when I started viewing sales as a way to answer people’s questions and to help them figure out if our product might be the solution to their problems. I now look forward to having conversations with customers and learning from them.

I think it’s important for anybody in marketing to have direct interactions with customers as often as they can. It’s helped me to see our features from their point of view; I even write down the exact words they use to describe their issues and our features, and we incorporate that into our training and marketing resources.

We all tend to default to our internal industry lingo after a while; it’s crucial to talk to your customers in their own language, which is (let’s be honest), just normal language.

What media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

We’ve had great success with identifying influencers in the areas of the promise of our brand and then building and nurturing relationships with them. We focus on all the verticals in which customers are adopting our product and then work with influencers that our customers respect.

We also work on developing relationships with current customers and create training resources that help us attract more customers like them. Most influencers have a platform of some sort: may it be a blog, a YouTube channel, and/or they contribute to well-known publications. We work with them on storytelling ideas, provide customer success stories, etc. and have gotten a lot of press coverage this way.

Networking. Networking. Networking. I would recommend using a CRM, or creating a spreadsheet with all the journalists, bloggers, contributors, influencers, and their platforms. Make sure that you build rapport with them long before you need them. Separate them into groups, or tag them in your CRM by their areas of expertise, and set up reminders to stay in touch with them on a regular basis.

Long before you want to pitch to them, walk through their social media footprint and look for opportunities to engage, answer questions, make introductions, and promote their content.

Create as many stories as you can within your company and identify people from your leadership team to pitch on podcasts. Then determine the areas that relate to your brand, build relationships with podcasts, and then pitch your team members to be guests on their show.

Don’t forget to properly promote the podcast episode after it comes out and tags the podcast host to get them as much exposure as possible! If you have a company newsletter, include it in there and possibly even ask your team to share on their social media accounts. Then put them in your CRM and make sure you continue to stay in touch with them to nurture the relationship.

