3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Melwyn Abraham

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Melwyn Abraham.

Melwyn Abraham is best known as an award-winning marketing professional. Melwyn is currently the PR & Digital Director at Dubai-based Matrix PR. He has a marketing background and history of delivering a superior brand experience for tech and B2b companies and has been based in the Middle East for two decades.

Melwyn has a Masters in Communication Studies from the University of Pune and is a Google certified digital marketer. He is also an English FA certified coach and the regional MTI crisis comms specialist for the Middle East. His portfolio includes marketing efforts for brands such as Steve Madden, Fitness First, Acronis, Milestone Systems, Konica Minolta, and Cacharel, among others as their PR or distribution partner.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

The awards and adulation from the girls, boys, and teachers alike for my poetry in school and college perhaps drove me towards being a wordsmith.

At the age of 14, I knew I wanted to work in the marketing field and I consciously worked towards that end. I have a Masters in Communication Studies but a few brilliant teachers including Anjali Nerlekar and Samar Nakhate shaped a lot of who I am now.

I began my career as a copywriter, progressed to marketing and communications manager, content manager before settling in on PR and Digital for the last 8 years. I figured early on that I was a team player and I have consistently been part of award-winning teams throughout my career.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

We are only called successful business leaders when the business is successful, and every successful business needs a great team. Three traits that have served me well are –

Self-Sufficiency: I think when you are a leader, you become the least important person for yourself. Your focus is always on developing the team and empowering them to be the best versions of themselves while aligning their personal goals with the team’s business goals wherever possible. A key responsibility is helping my team figure out how to do things themselves. Almost everything I have won has been a team effort and not an individual one. I trust my teams to deliver by very little man-management but tons of engagement. Thirst for Knowledge: I am aware that there is more that I do not know compared to what I know and I endeavor towards bridging that gap. That also keeps me grounded and prevents success from going to my head. I work towards improving my knowledge base and updating my skill sets regularly to stay relevant as a professional and as a leader. I think it’s not just important to want to be a leader but to be the right kind of leader. And just like any other skillset, this one too needs a lot of practice, grooming, and investment. Apart from our CEO, I attend the most number of trainings, webinars and certificate programs. In this day and age, a leader must be a jack of all and a master of many. An Unlearning Network: I have always surrounded myself with people who I can learn from and can contribute to as well. It broadens my views and gives me different perspectives on things. I think unlearning and rethinking our views and conclusions is key in this new digital age. Oscar Abraham and Wilson Varghese remain close inspirations daily. When we collaborate with people with similar purposes at the workplace and beyond, it translates into success. We need great teams and not a team of greats. To be the smartest person in the workplace, you have to be the dumbest person in the room outside of the workplace, which means surrounding myself with the smartest people.

Eg: I began a knowledge-sharing WhatsApp group whose purpose is to share thought-provoking and useful information beyond just the workplace.

Eg: I changed my decisions on internal promotions after this realization. I always thought that mastery over hard skills was key to being a leader. I now know that soft skills are the more important set in a way because a leader’s role is more about managing people than having expertise in technical skills.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

I think the principles would remain the same but the application may vary. Apart from the tips mentioned above which can be adapted to the national level, there are a few things brands could do to stand out.

PESO Model: National campaigns require a bigger budget and a healthy marketing mix. Earned media by itself might not be the most effective but using other marketing activities will certainly help if applied strategically. Email marketing, blogs, ads, billboards, networking, CSR etc are activities that could supplement your PR efforts. Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned media, each have demonstrated that they a role to play in building a brand and generating business. The key is having an integrated approach in the communication plan. Thought Leadership: People trust the news more than they trust ads. While news stories and PR set out to engage, advertising is generally designed to disrupt, distract or interrupt. However, there will only be so many stories about your brand that will be interesting to the media and audiences. But you can position yourself and your brand as a leader in its industry or a key player at the national level by getting in front of trending stories of national interest. When people trust you, they are more likely to consume or engage with your brand. Customer Brand Ambassadors: The role of PR is to create credibility and the best credibility is created when others speak for you. That could be your employees, your clients, your customer or even your suppliers. If you work on delighting them, they will be the best brand ambassadors for you. You can channel that delight through reviews, testimonials, videos and documentaries. And people will always trust and buy based on the recommendations of others they trust.

Eg: A great example is when the recession hit Dubai in 2008, it was the expat and local business leaders who stood up and spoke for the future and stability of the emirate.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

At present, I am part of a personal group called SOL that works towards supporting and aiding education, skills, and vocation training to anyone who cannot afford it. The idea is that, preferably, the curriculum would be based on the location of the school, its environment, and the skills that would help them get jobs in their localities. Having such a series of institutes would be a lovely movement. I believe that there are like-minded people like me out there who would love to impart their knowledge apart from supporting with funds to those who cannot afford to pay for an education.

Personally though, I would love to promote a finishing school movement globally for those who are on the threshold of their careers. Mental health, coping with pressure, having realistic expectations, making the most of your salary, and getting the practical skills necessary to start on a positive note are some of the things finishing school would educate the participants on. I think if we as a society are better equipped for work and life, we will have a happier society.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

