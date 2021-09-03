3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Melanie Marten

Everything starts with good research. Be prepared before you reach out. Know the needs of your customers, know your competitors, know buzzwords and trends featured in the media related to your topic, know the influencers and experts on the topic of your business.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

I’m your host, Kage Spatz — here to help entrepreneurs, coaches, and service providers save more time, build more trust, and serve more customers. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Melanie Marten.

Melanie Marten brings more than a decade of experience helping top brands in technology, B2B, and lifestyle boost their brand visibility. With her PR agency The Coup based in Berlin, Germany and Athens, Greece, she empowers people and brands to lead in a purposeful economy.

This means, her clients form lasting relationships with their prospects and clients because she cuts through the fluff to ensure their messages shine authentically. She is also the founder of the expert network PRontheGO, where global PR and Growth Consultants provide free advice to founders.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I figured out quite early in my life that I want to pursue the Public Relations profession. After a few years of working as a freelancer in this field and at the age of 25 in 2010, I started my own agency The Coup in Berlin, whilst studying journalism to gain a deeper understanding.

My experience grew, and the clients and teams became bigger over the years. Now, 11 years later, I am still highly passionate about the PR profession and am sure that this will be what I will be doing until my retirement.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Resilience — When starting a business with little entrepreneurial experience for me my ability to be resilient is what was needed to turn my venture into a thriving business. Practically speaking: do not give up when facing hardship, and be willing to work long hours for years. Then, one day, things will start to turn around. My work experience gained value to a point where it would become easier to acquire clients and deliver top performances.

Self-motivation (or discipline) — When you are a service provider for businesses you have a responsibility towards them because of the fact that they decided to put part of their investments into you. Self-motivation comes easy when you love what you do, which is the case with me for my profession. However, still it needs a certain amount of pure discipline to get things done.

Positive attitude — There are times when things do not work out in your favor. This is where I had to learn to remain optimistic, and just surrender to let’s say “a bad week”. It enormously helped me to develop a positive attitude where I assume the best. Things just start turning around when you stay positive!

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

1. National Media Coverage

Everything starts with good research. Be prepared before you reach out. Know the needs of your customers, know your competitors, know buzzwords and trends featured in the media related to your topic, know the influencers and experts on the topic of your business. Only when a business gains this knowledge they can find their niche — no matter how broad the product or services can be targeted, you would need this niche to stick out.

From there, you create a clear messaging to start to position yourself within networks, via press releases and content. You can identify influential social media accounts and media outlets for your topic with SparkToro. A fast way of discovering the best journalists for your pitches is to use BuzzStream Discovery.

2. Content Marketing

Start your Content Marketing efforts efficiently by publishing deep dives about the same buzzwords and trends you are pitching in press releases to journalists. Content Marketing can support a media strategy if it provides further knowledge that the business “gives away”. This way, it can strengthen your position and support to push certain topics on the agenda of editorial departments.

3. Thought Leadership

Give your brand a face by building up a founder or C-level person in the company as a thought leader on your business topic(s). The thought leader is the person who drives interaction via LinkedIn, Twitter, Clubhouse, and co. A thought leader publishes guest articles in trade publications and is introduced as a potential interview partner to journalists.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Entrepreneurship and leadership is hard work. Entrepreneur Demee Koch inspired me by reminding everyone that it is also a privilege. This privilege should come with a responsibility to give back — to open doors for others, to share knowledge, and to truly support a good cause. I join Demee on the quest for entrepreneurs to get involved in making the world a better place.

With this movement, a new face of honorable entrepreneurship can emerge, where founders and CEOs are accessible and committed to causes outside of a profit motive.

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros: Increase client happiness while they await new placements by adding massive value to your packages (without more work). Click here to learn more.