3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Mark Weiner

Mark Weiner is the author of PR Technology, Data and Insights. He is also Chief Insights Officer for Cognito, a research-based consultancy. Mark has lectured at public relations programs at Columbia University, The University of Texas at Austin, UNC-Chapel Hill, and New York University. He is an advisor for The University of Florida Public Relations Advisory Council, trustee for the Institute for Public Relations, member of the Arthur Page Society, and a member of the PR News Public Relations Hall of Fame. He is the 2018 recipient of the Institute for Public Relations Jack Felton Medal for Lifetime Achievement.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard’s said it best: “Life can only be understood looking backwards, but it must be lived moving forward.” One could never have predicted my current situation, but it makes perfect sense in hindsight.

I was an average student and was fortunate to begin my career with The New York Times News Service and Tribune Media, two highly respected news organizations. The news business — then and now — is a dynamic field that introduced me to critical thinking and the importance of accurate and timely communication.

After I shifted to public relations, my newsroom experiences gave me an advantage when helping clients target, develop, place, monitor, and contextualize the news they generated. Now, I provide counsel to international Fortune 1000 organizations, typically in regulated industries, to help them adopt from and adapt to best reputation practices.

Which three character traits do you have been most instrumental to your success thus far?

Persistence: My first endeavors in communication research were relatively new and unexplored. It took time and effort to fully develop the concepts that led to the creation, success, and eventual sale of two world-class communications research organizations.

I made a key decision roughly 25 years ago to take a more exploratory path. I received two very attractive employment offers: one provided a two-year guarantee in a field I knew well and with increased compensation; the other came from a revolutionary start-up with two renowned experts with no guarantees and lower pay. I took the riskier path and stuck with it. I’ve faced a variety of challenges in life and in business, and I seem to face forward to overcome obstacles. It’s an essential trait for an entrepreneur.

An eye for talent: I’ve chosen well among those I’ve followed and those I’ve led. My mentors taught me professionalism, business acumen, and the many definitions of success. As a result, I participated on the management team which led the first pure public offering in the public relations profession in 1997 and engineered two acquisitions.

The teams I helped to build now lead research organizations of their own. I was an English Lit major working in communications research; I relied on the talent of others to uncover the often-hidden opportunities found only through thorough data analysis. What’s more, I’ve never “hired a jerk,” and that alone makes all the difference.

Critical thinking: At the University of Maryland, I took an art class that taught us to look at the subject of the image but also the space surrounding the subject. You’ve seen optical illusions where you can see both two people facing one another or a vase. If you limit yourself to the faces, you miss an opportunity to perfect your drawing because you’ve overlooked the vase. The vase defines the faces as well as itself. You need both to complete the image.

This analogy represents an important aspect of data analysis and insights generation: we must simultaneously see what is present and what is not to draw conclusions for continuous improvement.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

National brands face the same challenges as local businesses, just on a larger scale. The need for communicators to deliver positively differentiated messaging to credible and compelling media sources remains the same. It’s fair to assume that a national brand has more resources than a local business to conduct more formal research.

A favorite experience relates to an imported luxury sports car brand whose name you’d recognize. The brand’s PR team focused on getting car magazine writers to drive the car at the racetrack and retire afterward for steak dinners. Our analysis revealed a surprising truth: while “car buff” magazines generate great exposure among people who love cars, their readers aren’t necessarily the same people who express an intent to buy a luxury imported sports car in the next six months.

Of the top 100 media, the auto fan magazines were clustered in the middle. The optimal choice to reach people with an expressed interest in buying our client’s product were most efficiently reached through Martha Stewart Living. The PR team was stuck in a routine of conventional wisdom: the target wasn’t “car guys” but women of a certain age and means. We helped them re-engineer their communications program and they enjoyed great success as a result, while still having fun racing around the track with their buddies.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement to spread love and kindness. Not very PR-related, but with the right spin, it could be!

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

