3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Madeline Raithel

It is important to truly create a memorable experience for your audience and manifest your own little world for your potential customers to live in for a moment.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

I’m your host, Kage Spatz — here to help entrepreneurs, coaches, and service providers save more time, build more trust, and serve more customers. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Madeline Raithel.

Madeline Raithel is a hyphenate communications specialist who works with purpose-driven brands to connect with their ideal audience and communicate effectively with the press. Since her time with Entire Productions, the San Francisco-based event management company has been seen in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, CNBC, and more.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I knew I wanted to pursue communications when I was a sophomore in high school. I came to the journalism teacher halfway through the school year and struck a deal; I would write, design, and photograph for the news magazine and in turn he would help me get the funding and support necessary to start a student-run broadcast. By the time I was a senior, the two-camera studio was complete and I only got to use it once.

That was enough to inspire me to continue pursuing a degree in video production from San Francisco State University where I graduated in four years and climbed the ranks in my sorority to the president. I spent two years of unemployment, aka “freelancing”, my video production work until I met Natasha Miller of Entire Productions. Natasha became my mentor and opened the doors to the opportunities that helped me hone my craft.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

I strongly identify with three of Entire Productions core values which is why I have such an affinity for the brand. I have been recognized on many occasions as being a highly growth-minded individual. I am a life-long learner with a thirst for education-I never stop pursuing knowledge and growth, both personally and professionally.

When I first started at Entire Productions January 2020, I was full of potential, but not a whole lot of discipline or direction. Since then, I have learned about things outside of my inherent interests and dove in deep learning about SEO, social media, publicity, graphic design, and have read books, blogs, and taken courses to expand my knowledge.

Another characteristic that was instrumental to my success was being able to own it. There’s nothing I won’t do- if it needs to be done I tackle it with an abundance of energy knowing that will make the difference between a happy transaction where clients and vendors want to work with us and those who will pass us up when the opportunity arises. I take my responsibility seriously and have pride in my work ethic and excellent outcomes.

One extremely important characteristic that is often overlooked is scrappiness. I’m always looking for the smartest and most efficient means to solve challenges and delight our clients. That doesn’t mean the most expensive or the easiest, but the most agile, direct, smart way that is cost-effective and points to a bigger margin.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

The best way to generate new business as a national brand is for the CEO or someone high up in the company to become an expert in a topic pertaining to your business and pitch to national media outlets.

As this interview is written, Natasha is attending a week-long global speakers academy to sharpen her skills as a public speaker. She is also a proud graduate of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and studied entrepreneurship at the Harvard Business School and MIT. Her knowledge and expertise in entrepreneurship, business ownership, and events is extremely valuable to viewers. Not only that, but she is an effective communicator and naturally charismatic on camera. If Natasha were to share her “5 Things NOT to do During A Virtual Event”, she would provide value to that outlets’ viewers and build audience recognition and credibility.

Traditionally, Entire Productions holds an 800 person, over-the-top, marketing event which is our main profit driver for the year. We are currently planning our 20th anniversary marketing event online via AllSeated’s virtual platform, ExVo. Hosting a marketing event and inviting your target audience and fringe demographics is a fantastic way to generate more business. Consider guerilla marketing tactics while promoting your event; publicity stunts often gain national attention.

One of the most effective strategies for generating more business is investing in influencer marketing. Much like pitching to local media outlets, influencers have a built-in audience based off of trust and credibility. Audiences are loyal to the influencers they follow and are likely to become loyal customers of your brand if done right. Entire Productions does not utilize influencer marketing, but we will do social media “takeovers” or collaborate with fellow thought leaders and event industry influencers.

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros: Increase client happiness while they await new placements by adding massive value to your packages (without more work). Click here to learn more.