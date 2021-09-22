3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Lori Sussle Bonanni

As a society, we need to address childhood poverty, education and healthcare.

Lori Sussle Bonanni is the founder of elssus, LLC, a multi-disciplined communications consulting firm. Lori builds and grows companies’ reputations thereby increasing awareness, business results, and credibility. Think of her as a nontraditional publicist for companies as early as startups and as established as Global 500s.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Thanks for having me. I am the founder and communications consultant of elssus, LLC, a multi-disciplined communications consulting firm. Prior to launching elssus, I held senior-level marketing, communication and business development roles at companies that include Verizon, World50, NBCUniversal, and DDB.

Now, I build and grow companies’ reputations thereby increasing awareness, business results, and credibility. Think of me as a nontraditional publicist for companies as early as startups and as established as Global 500s.

In my corporate life, I’ve worked in nearly every industry. Tires to toilet paper. Financial to food. Tech to travel. Big pharma to B2B. As a consultant, I gravitate to clients in tech, healthcare, travel and tourism, food and beverage and education.

While at large, multinational companies, I was always in an intrapreneurial role, and that ultimately had a huge influence on going out on my own.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Anthony Bourdain said,

“Nothing unexpected or wonderful is likely to happen if you have an itinerary in Paris filled with the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.”

I wholeheartedly agree.

I quit a perfectly good job to take time and travel through six countries in South America. Before leaving, I had only booked my departing flight from NYC to Buenos Aires, my returning flight from Guayaquil, Ecuador to NYC, and a brief stay in the Atacama Desert with friends who were planning a Chilean vacation. Other than those bookings, my itinerary was wide open, including my first night’s accommodations, which added some undue stress but my problem-solving skills kicked in.

I knew I needed to get from point A to B to C but it was the choose-your-own-adventure aspect of travel that really gets me excited. This is not for everyone but it does require curiosity, flexibility, and an increased tolerance for uncertainty.

I have loads of stories standing in a train or bus terminal trying to figure out which direction I would go and what line would get me there. In Italy, a boyfriend and I were needing to get from Venice back to Milan but had two nights in between. The trip can be made in a few hours but I would frantically look at the guidebook (dating myself for sure!) trying to find the smallest, off-the-beaten-path town, nearest to a train stop. And we struck gold! The small town and its surroundings were the perfect places to visit before heading back to Milan.

And the time I was meant to set sail around one of Croatia’s islands on a day-long yacht rental. Due to a miscommunication, we went to the wrong spot to get the yacht and, literally, missed the boat. Instead, we purchased a ticket for a water taxi which took us to the most fabulous hidden island for a lovely, relaxing day where I had no regrets about the missed yacht.

Two bonus character traits are patience and creativity.

What media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Ah! This is a trick question. It depends on the short and long-term goals. I wouldn’t suggest the same media strategy for a condiment as I would a SaaS product. And to do so needs a lot more assumptions than I am willing to make!

Great advice. One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As Whitney Houston famously sang, “I believe the children are our future.” As a society, we need to address childhood poverty, education, and healthcare.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

