3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Lis Anderson

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Lis Anderson.

Lis is an experienced PR consultancy Director and MD with over 20 years in the communications industry. Agency side she has held Board level positions at JBP, also as a partner of Worldcom Public Relations Group, and Bray Leino before launching AMBITIOUS.

She started her career with BBC Sports and the British Olympic Association. After a short in-house role for Design Council, Lis headed back into PR consultancy to join leading agencies based in the region — working across property, construction, education, healthcare, retail, food and drink, and professional services.

Lis also founded Talking Heads for 13 years — a communications training network. Lis is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations and has served on the CIPR’s National Council and as Chair in the South West region. She has also been a committee member of the Public Relations and Communications Association, the PRCA.

Lis is now involved in several organizations including Bristol Creative Industries, where she is a Vice-Chair, and as a Governor at the City of Bristol College when she helps the college to engage with employers across the creative sector.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career in Birmingham, UK, in a small sports PR and sponsorship business working for an entrepreneur called Roger Broomhall, who was one of the first champions of trackside advertising. He was a larger-than-life character, and super encouraging.

When working in a smaller business, I was able to get involved with lots of different things. I hadn’t been there very long when I’d ended up working with the British Athletics Federation. I’d facilitated a meeting with the South African Embassy on behalf of the BAF, and that ended up with us doing an exploratory trip. So I was 20, meeting the ANC at their headquarters in Joburg, touring the townships, and meeting such a diverse range of people.

Somebody took a risk on me as an inexperienced person but I must have shown some initiative. I wasn’t worried about rolling my sleeves up and doing anything that came my way. I was trusted and given opportunities. That has stuck with me over the years and I try to use some of the things I’ve learned with Roger along the way.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

1. I know myself: what I’m good at, alongside my weaknesses. Being self-aware helps you understand how best to build up a team and network around you and that includes being able to ask for help

2. I’m good at building relationships at every opportunity — personally and professionally. I’ve done that all my life. That’s very much about having a mindset about giving and not always expecting something back or all of the time but investing time and effort in building and maintaining valuable relationships. And it’s not just about clients, it’s about people we’ve worked with over the years, including our suppliers and no forgetting the school run. Have developed some valuable relationships from meeting fellow parents on the playground!

3. I’m okay with accepting uncertainty and embracing change. You never know what’s around the corner when running a business. It’s okay with things being uncertain and I try not getting panicked about stuff. When COVID-19 hit last year, that was an unbelievable testing time personally and professionally but being able to accept things would change and do something about it meant that we were resilient enough to manage our way through it.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Any business or brand looking to drive national awareness needs to be creating a strong, consistent brand message that is central to the business plan.

Your approach to marketing communications will depend on whether it is B2B or B2C audience that you’re targeting. They’re different and activity needs to be tailored to support their different demands. At the heart of all media strategies, there are core aspects that must be covered:

Objectives and goals should be measurable

Defined marketing proposition

Learn and adapt as from the activities

Clear budget for your marketing activities

Three media strategies that can create more business:

1. PR

This is essential to build a positive reputation and brand awareness among your audiences. One tactic of PR is earned media relations. Competition is high to be featured in publications and outlets, so get niche. Target places that your audiences visit and build up a partnership with the editors, journalists and/or writers here. Getting tier-one media coverage is always the dream, but will it actually do the job you need it to do — drive sales and leads? Get in front of the people who matter with a targeted PR campaign and create those all-important relationships.

2. Social media marketing

Businesses need to adopt a unified approach to their communications. Audiences have access to your digital channels and platforms, no matter where they live. Social media is largely borderless, so you need to think about what works for the business nationally. You can get very granular with targeting, so your content can be presented to the right people.

3. Content marketing

Once you have an interest in your brand and products/services, use content marketing to draw them in further and turn your audience into customers. Provide them with the information they need at touchpoints throughout their interactions with you to convert them into customers. Use testimonials, guides, free trials, case studies, and more to help persuade audiences that you are the right company for their needs.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

What we’re seeing at the moment is loads of resumes coming in from graduates on email. A real move away from phone calls and of course no face-to-face events to meet new faces. This is such a challenge and I feel for a lot of the students because the market is so hard right now despite being buoyant. They’re not getting opportunities to build their networks, it’s all online.

I’d like to start a movement to get those of us already enjoying an established career in the creative industries to donate an hour a week where you give feedback on student resume. It’s one of the things I try and do, especially when I can see some potential.

There are lots of resumes where you can see that they’ve done no research into who they’re contacting you and the company they want a job or an internship with. Approaches are badly written and anonymous — to whom it may concern, etc — and it just doesn’t work.

We’re in a creative industry so what better industry to be in to show your individuality. Tell us something about you where you’ve gone above and beyond. Demonstrate either through a portfolio or a piece of written work or something to show what you can do. Send in a short video to introduce yourself.

So, I would start a movement that helps people get into work. Particularly at the moment, there’s such a distance between learning and employment. Let’s give students the best chance of being seen or being heard.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

