3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Laura Perkes

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Laura Perkes.

Laura Perkes is a Lifestyle PR Consultant and founder of the boutique agency, PR with Perkes. They work with progressive brands and disruptive entrepreneurs who have something to say and aren’t afraid to say it.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I was growing up I really wanted to be a journalist as I love writing and I love the process you go through when turning an idea into an article. I’m also a bit of a data geek at heart, so the idea of researching a topic, writing about it, and seeing it in print really captured my imagination. I also work really well under pressure and thought I’d thrive in a newsroom environment.

When it came to choosing what I wanted to study at university I decided to focus on radio journalism rather than print journalism as it sounded really fun and fun is a huge driver for me. And let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to be paid to play music, chat to people and have fun everyday? Well, reality didn’t quite meet expectations, so when I visited a university open day and realized how much tech is involved in making a radio show, I freaked out.

At 17 years old this sent me into a tailspin and I had no idea what to do. My dreams had been shattered before I’d even started! But my Mum came to the rescue and suggested that I study something to do with communication. I love to talk, I love asking questions and delving deeper to get the answers people really want to hear. So I Googled communication degrees and up popped Public Relations.

In 2001, at 18 years old my Public Relations journey started and I’ve never looked back since.

As a business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Learning to say no has been a huge learning curve. When I set up my business in 2013 I was so excited to be doing things on my terms that I didn’t say no to anyone. I didn’t need to as it was all going so well. But as my business grew and I started to attract a different type of client, I realized that if you say yes to a brand that you’re not passionate about or aligned to, it can feel hard pitching them to the press because you don’t fully believe in what they’re selling, or buy into their ethos or agenda.

Back in 2013, I was working with start-up brands in the health and fitness industry, which was my wheelhouse at that time. But as I developed and evolved as a person, I started to attract more coaches and entrepreneurs.

As my client base adapted, I quickly discovered that the role of PR isn’t as obvious to those outside of the industry, therefore expectations of the client didn’t always match the reality of what PR can deliver. As a PR Consultant, I recognized that more needs to be done to educate entrepreneurs on what PR is and how it can catapult your credibility if done correctly. It’s why I’m now a contributor for Entrepreneur as part of their Leadership Network.

Saying no to clients doesn’t happen very often anymore as we’re attracting the right caliber of client. If we do it’s because they’re not quite ready, but we help them along the way as much as we can, until they are ready.

Being able to pivot is another trait that has been instrumental in my success. When I first started my career in PR there were only three ways to get featured in the press — in print, on TV, and on the radio. Gradually we were introduced to the internet, but at the time clients saw online coverage as a poor relation to print, so it was never a priority for them.

Now, in 2021, opportunities to be in front of your ideal clients and customers is abundant. As well as print, online, TV and radio we now have access to podcasts and YouTube channels, Clubhouse has launched and we’ve also got all the social media channels and the different mediums available within them. Instagram alone allows you to post to the grid, post stories, reels, and IGTV.

Public Relations is all about delivering your message to your target audience, so it’s imperative for businesses, big and small, to utilize all the opportunities available to them. This will often cross over into social media, which isn’t naturally considered as PR, but it’s all part of promoting your business and delivering your message to your audience.

And lastly, resilience is paramount when you’re a PR consultant. You quickly learn to develop a thick skin and that hearing the word ‘no’ isn’t a personal attack on you, but an opportunity to re-work ideas to make them even better and make even more of an impact.

When you work in PR you’re the middle man, so not only do you need to please your clients and deliver on their expectations, but you also need to deliver facts, stats and news stories to journalists and outlets in a way that makes them say ‘yes’ to your pitch.

This takes time and skill, but the reward of landing coverage is always worth the hard work and the wait.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Getting featured in the press is a proven method to reach millions of people with one piece of coverage — this could be offering your tips or expertise or offering a free treatment if you’re a service-based business, or gifting products if you’re a product-based business. As I mentioned earlier, this doesn’t necessarily have to be within traditional press, it can include being a guest on a national podcast or YouTube channel.

Influencer marketing is another strong strategic move that will get you and your brand in front of a wider audience. Working with macro or micro-influencers can be very lucrative for your business as you’re aligning yourself with someone who has already curated an audience of raving fans and loyal customers. Their audience is more likely to buy into any brand that they’re aligned with, giving you the opportunity to share your message with them so that they become raving fans and loyal customers of yours too.

Collaborating with like-minded businesses or organizations is another great way of generating more business for your brand. This works particularly well on social media where you can influence and infiltrate each other’s audiences. As long as you share values and beliefs, then it’s a fantastic way to tap into an existing audience that already buys into the brand they’re following. This can work by running competitions, hosting IGTV interviews on each other’s IG accounts, or cross-promoting content. Sometimes the simplest things can be the most effective.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve recently been doing a lot of work on my purpose and really understanding why I do what I do, because it feels like PR is in my blood. It’s probably how I’ve stayed in the industry for so long!

To answer the question, it’s not so much a movement that I’d want to start, but a platform. A platform that will leverage the voice of the people, who are able to get their views across without the fear of judgment. To use their voice and share their message to give hope and inspire change.

So many of my clients are changemakers who are shining a light for others to follow. To illuminate the path ahead. To support and guide. My clients and I are impact-driven, and it’s more about the change we can make today that will create a brighter future. Our aim is to leave behind a legacy that we’re proud of.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

