3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Kim Bode

Kim Bode is the founder of 8THIRTYFOUR, a Dog rescuer (hoarder), community advocate (vigilante), wine drinker (wino), and proud (obsessed) business owner — often distracted but never deterred. Bode spends a lot of her time advocating for small businesses through the Small Business Association of Michigan’s Legislative Action Council and Leadership Council committee.

Supporting women is also Bode’s passion, serving on the Inforum Regional Council and their event committee. She has brought in people like Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too Movement and Sarah Thomas, the first female NFL official to chat with the Grand Rapids community.

Bode also serves on the board for the Cascade Community Foundation and as a board advisor for the Michigan chapter for Women in Defense. She can also be found on the airwaves, either through her monthly segment on WGVU Radio or the ever-entertaining Happy Hour Hustle podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started 8THIRTYFOUR around 15 years ago, after several years working within the life science and tech industry. It was never a dream of mine to open a business, however, I saw a better way to run an agency and I wasn’t going to wait until I was in my 50s to accomplish what I knew I could do then.

I looked at the women in leadership around me, and there were few. If others were in charge of my career and growth, I knew I wouldn’t achieve the level of success I knew I was capable of. You have to believe in yourself first.

I was what others call assertive, bold, honest and a loose cannon, the last one is my fave, all meant to be negative. I took those characteristics and I channeled them into 8THIRTYFOUR and I’ve never looked back.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

First off, thanks for calling me successful. It’s hard for me to acknowledge praise or compliments; I am my harshest critic.

Aggressive, see also, assertive: I know what I want, and I go after it. It could be a potential employee, client, office space — you name it. I honestly think this is why we are on the Forbes Top 200 PR Agency List for 2021. We or I don’t stop until we get coverage for our clients. We recently landed a client product spotlight on The Drew Barrymore Show because of this tenacity because of our aggressive approach to media outreach.

You’ll see I use “I” and “we” interchangeably, it’s hard not to when your identity is so wrapped up in your business — it’s hard to see the separation. I’m sure a therapist would have a lot to say about that.

Resilient: Bankruptcy, divorce, and foreclosure are all part of 8THIRTYFOUR’s story, my story.

I persevered in spite of it, and I’m here 15 years later because I find comfort in the uncomfortable. I don’t shy away from the hard or scary. I seek it out, and I run a better company because of it.

Bold: Someone used this lately as a negative in describing me as a person. If you aspire to be liked by everyone, you will never achieve your dreams. This is a hard pill for women to swallow, our empathetic nature drives us to be well-liked. In fact, it will always be something you struggle with. I am not liked by all, I’ve been told I am an “acquired taste,” not exactly a ringing endorsement but I’m actually pretty damn proud of it. I am loyal and fiercely protect those I love, but I also call out injustice when I see it.

Example: I started a group with another business owner called Small Biz 4 Equality. We set it up to bring small businesses together to expand the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act in Michigan. The way the current law is written it does not explicitly protect the LGBTQIA+ community. We sat down with legislators on the other side of the aisle and explained why it just made business sense — we talked in dollars and cents and tied it back to the economy in an effort to push the bill forward.

I’d like to say we succeeded, but we are still fighting the good fight. I don’t shy away from doing addressing “controversial” issues, while some call this bold, I call it doing the right thing.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. If you had a local business, what 3 media strategies would you use to grow your customer base and why?

Much of local PR outreach is going to mirror the national tactics (below), however, a big way to stand out locally is relationship building. An integral part of PR is community engagement; not only does this build on all of your existing marketing efforts, but it also provides a solid foundation for personal branding and building real relationships.

Build a plan that outlines your goals, staff participation, and target audiences. Then the real work comes in — engage, utilize social media to amplify your presence at events and send handwritten notes to those you meet or engage with — long live correspondence! The takeaway here is community engagement is not an option for companies, it is a requirement.

What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Public relations and digital = a match made in heaven.

Pay attention to domain authority (DA). Every publication, blog site, website has a DA score. Moz scores Domain Authority on a 100-point logarithmic scale. All websites, from large to small and new to old, have a DA. This number isn’t static; the DA of a given website can change over time, but it’s easier for a website with a DA of 20 to get to 30 than it is for a website 70 to grow to 80.

One of our clients has a variety of bath & spa, culinary, and skincare products, a lot of amazing these products are perfect for a variety of gift guides — Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter…you get the drift. When we are working on placement, we always check the publication or blogger’s DA. Anything with a DA higher than our client’s website works to increase their DA. A higher DA results in more traffic to your client’s website which can increase sales. The goal is constant coverage and your DA and sales will increase over time.

Utilize public relations in a digital campaign. Run a campaign behind a large, earned media piece to promote yourself by using — let’s say Forbes — to bring those links back to your site and feature the credibility of a national publication. As publications pick up your story and link them back to your site (bonus points for .edu or .gov collaborations), you will start to see your ranking increase.

Here’s our big warning, though: SEO isn’t a sprint. You aren’t going to see results from this sort of stuff immediately. Instead, it’s a marathon. Keep creating pitches that link to your site, sharing your links on social media, cross-posting your articles, and more. Eventually, you’ll start to see an increase. It doesn’t happen overnight.

Content, content, and more content: Without good, relevant, and trustworthy content, your brand will fall by the wayside. Whether it is blogs, email newsletters, social media posts, podcasts, digital ads, or anything else under the content sun, earned media can really come in handy.

Earned media has the ability to impact the emotional appeal that people associate with a brand, which ultimately influences behaviors and buying decisions. Because of this, earned media makes for great content across a variety of channels.

Sharing a link to a recent TV segment on social media or including a PDF downloadable of your latest magazine feature in a monthly company newsletter will gain credibility amongst your audiences, as earned media carries more weight with consumers than traditional paid advertising.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I like to think a little smaller than movements, having an effect within your community is what we all must strive to do. Imagine if each person used their circle influence to do something that impacts each of our communities. The world would be a better place.

At 8THIRTYFOUR, we focus on supporting women, the LGBTQIA+ community, and of course, dogs (cats too). Whether that is meeting with college students, mentoring younger professionals, lobbying to change an antiquated law, or just volunteering at a shelter — we’re committed to making a difference where we live, work and play.

