3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Kelsey Kiwa Baez

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Kelsey Kiwa Baez.

Kelsey Kiwa Baez is an account manager at Twenty One North. Kelsey previously worked with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group’s international publicity team within the entertainment industry. Kelsey earned her Bachelor of Art’s Degree at California State University Northridge and will be attending the University of Southern California to obtain her Master of Art’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising in Fall 2021.

Great to have a fellow Matador (Cal State Northridge Mascot) here with me today! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Early on in my undergraduate journey, I believed I was going to pursue a career in the political space. I was very active in a UN campaign called Girl Up all throughout my early teen years and was a part of student government all throughout undergrad. Many of my peers and colleagues would constantly tell me that they can see me becoming a great politician or someone who can execute campaigns well since I had leadership positions in various organizations and was someone who loved connecting with people.

I finally got an internship opportunity over the summer during my junior year of undergrad with the public affairs department at a government agency. Even though I got a lot of hands-on experience and loved the people I worked with, I knew right away that public policy and lawmaking wasn’t my calling. I continued to research right after that internship to see what other job roles fit the type of personality and work ethic I have. It was actually outside of doing my career research when I came across the job title “publicist” while reading an article.

I looked into that job and was fascinated by how publicists are storytellers, copywriters, strategists, mediators, media connectors, and the list goes on. The other internships I had afterward were in the public relations and publicity sectors. All of those experiences combined validated the fact that becoming a publicist felt absolutely right to me. Since then, I’ve worked within the entertainment, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle industries and I absolutely love the clients I have worked with!

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

1. I want others to succeed

In many industries, people with the same career path can sometimes be pinned against each other. However, because I was always involved in different organizations where we all empower one another to succeed, I knew I was going to take this mindset with me wherever I go. I joined PR Couture and other PR groups with Communication Professionals. We all hype each other up about our wins and provide insight about the industry as well as advice. Having a positive network where you build each other up has opened great doors for me and those around me as well. Everybody wins!

2. Having a sense of gratitude

Having worked with a variety of clients thus far, there have been exciting moments I look back on and great challenges as well. Even with those challenges, I always ask myself during and afterward “what did I learn?” Once I identify what I learned, I then remind myself to be thankful that I learned something new that will help me better execute an idea or campaign in the future. Another way of having a sense of gratitude that has been instrumental to my success thus far is simply saying “thank you.” I make sure to thank all of the journalists I have worked with for sharing my clients’ stories and continue to support them and their work. I also like sending written thank you notes, messages, and emails to my team to remind them that they are doing a great job!

3. I’m a lifelong learner

I always loved school and I’m super thrilled to go back! Even when I began working as a publicist, I continued to watch webinars about the industry and took courses on the areas I wanted to learn more about or improve on. My clients can see that I’m genuinely passionate about my job and it’s because I want to stay up to date with industry trends so that I can be the best publicist for them! One thing I learned early on is to not be afraid to ask questions or ask for help.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Public Relations

PR can generate more business and interest for a national brand because news stories are far more credible than advertisements. Having positive media coverage can help your brand secure future partnerships and even new customers!

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing uses web-based channels to grow your brand and there are plenty of affordable options for all types of national brands. Through digital marketing, you can measure and assess your advertising strategies that target the right type of audience members for your brand.

Social Media Presence/Management

With billions of people using social media around the world, social platforms will help your brand connect with your customers, can boost your leads/sales, and raise your overall brand awareness!

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

So many ideas come to mind! Mental health is an ongoing topic that is being addressed more and more among different groups of people. A friend and I thought it would be great if there was a free app where therapists volunteer some of their time for free therapy sessions.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

