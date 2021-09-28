3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Karen Murray

Recognizing the value of all individuals, regardless of their labels, is a movement we can all get behind.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Karen Murray.

Karen Murray is Vice President at Powers Brand Communications, bringing more than 20 years of PR experience working with a variety of national and regional clients on communication components ranging from media relations and digital content to event planning and community outreach. She has particular expertise driving awareness for both franchisor brands and local franchisees through targeted media and community partnerships.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career at a large PR and advertising agency which gave me the opportunity to work with clients from a variety of industries and to develop my skills in identifying client needs and developing and executing communications plans to support them. I then held positions both in-house at companies and in the agency setting.

As vice president at a rapidly growing Philadelphia PR firm, I am able to use my strengths and experience to benefit our clients and I truly enjoy the range of organizations we partner with and the initiatives we lead.

Which three character traits would you say have been the most instrumental to your success?

Three character traits that have been instrumental to my success are flexibility, creativity, and confidence.

The PR industry offers a variety of ways to work — from full-time, to contract-based, to a hybrid somewhere in between. By being flexible with my work arrangements, I was not only able to continue working while at home when my children were very young, but it also positioned me to accept my role as a Vice President with Powers, a rapidly growing PR and content marketing firm.

While I may not call myself artistic, my ability to think creatively and fast on my feet has enabled me to help solve client challenges efficiently. From developing unique pitch angles to share with the media to dreaming up fun, attention-getting client events (everyone loves a dog costume contest!), I have learned how critical sheer creativity is to my job.

Finally, clients look to us for our expertise and honest guidance. In several cases over the last few months, I’ve helped clients prepare for tough questions from reporters, advised on how to best spend their marketing dollars, and written key message points. Projecting confidence helps clients feel secure in their partnership with us and fosters a strong working relationship.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Every brand has a reason they started — for example, a missing product or service that the founders identified and set out to provide to the marketplace. Telling that back story to trade and business media is a great way to secure national media coverage.

Believe it or not, local can go national. We have had clients for whom we’ve secured local business stories that have been re-published and shared by daily newspapers and major outlets across the country. Don’t underestimate the value of local media!

Have a celebrity tie-in or one you can create? No doubt — well-known public figures get attention. Reaching out to a national influencer, creating a celebrity-themed product or event, or investing in a formal partnership with an individual or brand — and promoting it effectively — can help your own brand gain traction and build awareness.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As the parent of an amazing daughter with Down syndrome, I often seek ways to apply my PR skills and experience to spreading messages of inclusion and awareness. Recognizing the value of all individuals, regardless of their labels, is a movement we can all get behind.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

