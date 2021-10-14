3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Jonathan Abramson

Everyone really being kind to each other and listening to each other’s ideas and perspectives without judging would be great; perhaps a non-profit around this would be great!

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Jonathan Abramson.

Jonathan Abramson is President and Founder of PR agency, bluetone. He is a current member of Business Network International, Public Relations Society of America, American Marketing Association, and sits on the Marcom board at American Diabetes Association of America.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks for having me! I started my PR journey right out of college in 2002 where I worked as an Account Coordinator at Berkman Communications in San Diego….I learned a lot about the industry there and managed multiple accounts and quickly grew from Account Coordinator to Account Executive/Senior Account Executive.

After Berkman, I moved to Orange County and worked as Marketing & PR Director for a non-profit called Free Wheelchair Mission; when I started there we almost had no visibility and distributed about 1000 wheelchairs to developing countries, after a few years, the organization hit a million wheelchairs and was a major national story and this is what gave me the momentum to start my agency in 2010, Bluetone.

I started Bluetone in 2010 and we have grown from a boutique PR agency into opening up our offerings to crowdfunding and more.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

I am a true activator: I don’t have the patience to wait around until things just fall into place; I have a very aggressive approach to new business, media relations, and other aspects of what we do as a Communications Agency.

Creativity: If you’re not creative, this is the wrong business for you; we need to find creative ways to get our clients noticed whether it be a regional PR campaign or a national influencer product campaign; we try to find unique angles to get our clients visibility….

Honesty: We are honest in our approach and what we tell our clients; we don’t cut corners or tell them we are going to get the national media coverage that we know might not suit them; if you’re not honest you can’t have a business that’s lasted this long.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Have great relationships with Media: As Media and PR Practitioners it’s important to cultivate meaningful relationships with media; keep in touch with them whether you need to utilize their outlet or not; this is a human relationship; not just about your clients needing coverage. Qualitative Measuring: Utilize news monitoring services such as Cision or Meltwater to keep track of all earned (and non-earned media) and the analytics around those media hits; your client/customer will be very thankful and it’s your job! Values beyond products: Today, more than ever, consumers are buying more intelligently, more ethically, more compassionately. Communicating values and topical themes, contributing to the zeitgeist, means a lot to consumers and clients who see your brand as a champion of our times. The brand built on community and belonging by living its beliefs will always be lauded

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That’s a great question, I think a movement of everyone really being kind to each other and listening to each other’s ideas and perspectives without judging would be great; perhaps a non-profit around this would be great!

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

