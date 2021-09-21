3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Joan Frank

Together, we could learn so much from each other and be that system of support that could make everyone feel like they have an ally in their corner.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Joan Frank.

Through John Frank’s firm B Frank Communications, Joan works with an extensive and diversified client base. With over 30 years of experience in the world of public relations and advertising, past clients include major companies like Dunkin’ Donuts and Wendy’s.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

From the time I was young, I knew I had a gift for public relations and publicity. When I was growing up, my dad owned a very prestigious ad agency. From the time I was 12, I worked there in the summers and the staff would teach me everything I needed to know in each department. I followed that career path in both undergraduate and graduate school.

My career path has been an interesting one. I have experience in promoting special events such as the Detroit Grand Prix and Montreux Jazz Festival. I worked as the director of public relations for the Berline Group in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where, after a number of years, the president of the Berline Group encouraged me to take advantage of my skills and go out on my own. This year marks my 25th as a business owner and I love what I do.

On a personal note, I am the mom of two fabulous young adults who both live out west. I am also a thyroid cancer survivor, an experience that taught me how to focus on things that are truly important, the things that make you happy.

I also believe deeply in giving back. It has been my honor to serve as an ambassador, board member, and mentor for a national nonprofit called Imerman Angels, which provides mentoring and support to people battling cancer.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

First, I consider myself a teacher rather than a leader. I think very fast on my feet, have a strong work ethic, and am often working at night and on the weekends — not because I have to but because I want to. I enjoy the work that I do, and clients see that. It’s that sense of fun that I try to impart to others.

Second, I am supportive of all my competitors and firmly believe that there is always more than enough business to go around.

Third, my personality. I have great energy and approach things in a most positive manner.

What media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

I would go with the three strategies listed above — these are really the holy trinity so to speak of messaging: public relations, social media, and advertising.

On a national scale, the key is to make them work together to convey one major message and really drive that message home with audiences and prospective customers.

When we worked with Dunkin’ Donuts, much of our strategy from a PR perspective was to create excitement by doing media drops — be it for coffee, donuts, or frozen drinks. It was all dictated by corporate, but they relied on us for local relationships. That’s where having a really strong network of media contacts comes into play.

Outstanding. One more before we go! If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As a divorced mother, I would create a movement where divorced women could share their stories or nightmares and support each other — be it helping with parenting, custody issues, financial issues, dating, or any of the other countless concerns that keep us awake at night.

Especially right now, it is hard enough for two-parent households to handle all that’s being thrown at them from homeschooling to working from home to helping their own elderly moms and dads. For divorced women, they’re shouldering all that on their own.

Together, we could learn so much from each other and be that system of support that could make everyone feel like they have an ally in their corner.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros: Increase client happiness while they await new placements by adding massive value to your packages (without more work). Click here to learn more.