3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Heather Ripley

Continue building relationships with the media you have worked with in the past so they will call on you in the future.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Heather Ripley.

Heather Ripley is the CEO and founder of Ripley PR, the nation’s №1 public relations agency for the skilled trades. The agency was founded in 2013 and also specializes in B2B technology, franchising, and manufacturing public relations.

In 2018, Ripley launched Orange Orchard, a PR agency dedicated to plant-based, vegan, and environmentally-friendly brands and organizations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have worked in various areas of marketing for the past 20 years. I fell in love with copywriting when I worked for a department store in 1996 writing ad copy. My career has evolved over the years into public relations.

In 2009, I managed marketing and PR for one of the largest home service franchisors. I secured a spot for our three franchise brands, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and Mister Sparky, on The Celebrity Apprentice. When the company was acquired a few months later, I went to the agency world and worked in senior management for two different agencies before starting Ripley PR in 2013.

As a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Resourcefulness : I’m tenacious, and I don’t give up in challenging situations. Years ago during the recession, I successfully relocated back to my hometown and secured a great job with an agency when very few companies in the area were hiring.

: I’m tenacious, and I don’t give up in challenging situations. Years ago during the recession, I successfully relocated back to my hometown and secured a great job with an agency when very few companies in the area were hiring. Strong common sense : I try to see through most of the clutter that other people don’t in order to get the crux of a matter. In previous roles, it drove me crazy to see things more clearly than superiors that often struggled to see through the minutia and minor details to the big picture. Establishing tried and true processes is important, but without common sense process can be detrimental.

: I try to see through most of the clutter that other people don’t in order to get the crux of a matter. In previous roles, it drove me crazy to see things more clearly than superiors that often struggled to see through the minutia and minor details to the big picture. Establishing tried and true processes is important, but without common sense process can be detrimental. Approachable: I want to be a leader others feel they can open up to and trust. One of my old managers called it the x-factor. I’m actually extremely introverted by nature, but I have learned to stretch myself and engage with others. Afterall, clients and employees are still humans and we all have “human challenges.” It’s important to remember that, be open, and relate.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Target national media and trade outlets. Earned media in national publications and trade magazines is harder to come by. Producing interesting content about something special your company is involved in or a news-worthy product or service you’re offering can boost interest in your brand and garner the attention the national attention the company needs.

Earned media in national publications and trade magazines is harder to come by. Producing interesting content about something special your company is involved in or a news-worthy product or service you’re offering can boost interest in your brand and garner the attention the national attention the company needs. Develop relationships and partnerships . In 2009, I was with Clockwork Home Services and was able to secure an appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice. Clockwork’s brands, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, and Mister Sparky were featured in the same challenge in the show’s ninth season.

. In 2009, I was with Clockwork Home Services and was able to secure an appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice. Clockwork’s brands, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, and Mister Sparky were featured in the same challenge in the show’s ninth season. Become a thought leader. Through public relations efforts and media relationships, your CEO or product developers should become the go-to influencer in your industry. When the media wants a quote about your industry, become the person they ask. Publishing blogs on the company website or social media feeds can also provide an avenue for executives to showcase their expertise.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My commitment to the environment and animal welfare inspired me to launch a separate PR division called Orange Orchard. Orange Orchard focuses on environmentally friendly, eco-conscious, animal welfare, and vegan businesses and non-profit foundations that aim to change the world.

It’s my hope that more people will invest in leading healthier, cleaner, and kinder lives and become better stewards to our planet.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros are increasing revenue & retention without investing a dime. Increase client happiness by sending them more traffic and trust from ideal customers while they await their next placement. Click here for details.