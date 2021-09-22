3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Heather Kelly

Resilience is key. Roadblocks and challenges are inevitable, but how you adapt to overcome them makes all the difference.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Heather Kelly.

Heather Kelly is the CEO and sole owner of Next PR, an award-winning, full-service public relations firm with offices across the U.S. She’s a 20+ year PR strategist who started her career at the firm, formerly SSPR, as an intern back in 1997. With a passion for masterful storytelling, customized campaigns, and efficiently maximizing resources, Kelly has led smart, effective strategies and campaigns for hundreds of companies across dozens of industries.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I’ve been a PR professional with the same firm for over 20 years. I started as an intern with what was then SSPR in the Indianapolis office and worked my way up, eventually relocating to Colorado Springs, Colorado to lead our office there. When our founder and CEO, Steve Simon, passed away in 2015, I became the firm’s CEO and eventually purchased the firm from Steve’s estate in 2019 to become sole owner. We just rebranded to Next PR in February to better reflect the innovative solutions we bring to our clients, and I couldn’t be more excited about the work we’re doing or the direction our company is headed.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Resilience is key. Roadblocks and challenges are inevitable, but how you adapt to overcome them makes all the difference. I’ve always been energized by leaning into the hard stuff, by digging in to solve the problem or handle a difficult client. Of course, the last year has really put my skills to the test. In February 2020, I was celebrating with my team, having just fulfilled a long-term goal of buying the company where I’d started as an intern. I was ready to take on the world, excited to plan for our rebrand and I couldn’t wait to make changes that would benefit my employees.

Then along came March 2020 and everything changed. The industry I knew so well suddenly had no rubric. Predictions of growth became memories of the past, budgets became obsolete daily and strategies changed by the hour.

Like many other employers, I had people counting on me to navigate the terrain with no map — not even guideposts. It was entirely new territory. I made an immediate choice to be proactive in keeping my team informed. After all, our clients trust us with their daily operations — our team needed to know what the plan was. I shared both the good and the bad with them, informed them of where the business stood and what our plan was, week by week and sometimes day by day. Having a team that was fully read-in has made all the difference for us in navigating uncharted territory. It gave us a collective purpose to guide us through the unknown.

True resilience comes from acknowledging that there will always be unknowns, trusting others to help bear the weight of my load, and forging a path ahead.

Agility is also critical in this climate more than ever. Being able to react quickly and pivot your strategy or approach as the situation changes is crucial in this business, in any business, really. If you’re too rigid or regimented, you’ll get passed by like you’re standing still. The COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of the need for agility. In order to help our clients position themselves to move forward in a tumultuous year, we needed to pivot and build custom programs that addressed their altered needs. We helped companies adapt to the latest social and business challenges with new programs spanning media relations and social media, analyst relations, and even online sales trainings and socially conscious business strategy consultations.

Leading with empathy has also been key in my career. This is a tough business; it can be stressful and mentally draining. Giving people the flexibility and freedom they need to take care of themselves makes them much better employees and their happiness manifests in outstanding work. As I rose through the ranks of leadership, I was in a position to supervise staff members who were once my peers. Valuing their work and contributions — and treating them with empathy and humanity regardless of our relative positions or job titles — has been critical to our success as a team. I learned the value of empathy in a very real way from Steve Simon when tragedy struck me personally. When I was 30, my dad was in a horrible accident, and Steve was one of the first people I called. Over the next several months, he made sure I was prioritizing my family and that I was getting the support I needed at work. He treated me with such dignity and respect during the hardest time in my life. I still carry that same sense of responsibility for each of my employees.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

For national brands, the press release is still one of the most effective ways to drive media coverage and new business. It’s easy to broadly distribute and it gives reporters a snapshot of key details in a familiar format with the opportunity to reach out should they want more information. Plus, a good press strategy creates a cadence of news and coverage. When you consistently publish newsworthy announcements, you increase your brand affinity and industry share of voice, extending your reach to potential customers, partners and investors. From there, it’s important to continue that momentum with a combination of owned and earned content, including blogs, bylines and social media updates.

Thought leadership — where your CEO or other internal subject matter experts share insights into trends or issues affecting your industry or your customers through published articles — is also valuable. It elevates your company leaders as experts in your field and builds trust with potential customers. Prospects know they can count on you for insight and expertise, so when it comes time for them to buy a solution, you’ve already established your company as reputable, trustworthy, and dedicated to solving customers’ pain points.

Social media management for executive leaders works much the same way, but it gives you a more direct, guaranteed audience, rather than relying on a media outlet to publish your thought leadership piece. It establishes your executive team as subject matter experts in real-time, so you can address current industry news and potential crisis situations directly.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I come from a family built through adoption, so it’s a topic that’s deeply personal for me. Both my dad and his sister, as well as my own two children, are adopted.

Every day, 50 young adults age out of foster care with no family and no support, putting them at greater risk of homelessness and unemployment — 20,000 young adults last year alone. And right now, there are 120,000 children currently in foster care waiting to be adopted. I think about those kids a lot, about what it would take to give each of them a safe and permanent home. It’s a big challenge with a lot of complexity, but those kids deserve love and stability, and it’s on all of us to solve it.

As business leaders, one way we can do that is to offer adoption assistance as part of the benefits package we provide our employees. At Next PR, we offer a financial stipend to help our employees with adoption expenses and ease the financial burden of giving a child in need a loving home.

To get started, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption offers some great resources for creating an adoption-friendly workplace.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

