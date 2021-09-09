3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with GG Benitez

Whether it’s a product or a service, the methodology to sell value to the consumer through media placement is basically the same. Each client has individual needs and goals, and that is where the strategies differ.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

I’m your host, Kage Spatz — here to help entrepreneurs, coaches, and service providers save more time, build more trust, and serve more customers. Today I had the pleasure of talking with GG Benitez.

GG Benitez is the founder of GG Benetiz PR. A graduate of UCSD (1995), she previously enjoyed a highly successful pharmaceutical sales career and co-launched a babywear brand, before finding her true calling as a publicist in 2008. As a PR and business expert, GG has personally contributed to HLN’s “Making It In America”, Forbes, Inc., E! News, and more.

Thank you for joining us! What do you think separates your agency from others in the space?

I’ve taken the skills I’ve learned through my previous role in pharmaceutical sales and as the founder of two brands, and I apply them to my PR methodology. Having to hustle the mommy-and-me brand I previously launched to the media and celebrities on my own has given me a unique perspective on what truly matters to both the press and the client, beyond securing the obvious placement opportunities.

I really strive to balance the needs of the press community with client service. The highly competitive pharmaceutical sales landscape is where I learned how to communicate effectively. I bring all of this to the table.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Sincerity: I stand behind every product, person and idea I bring to the press, and this authentic passion is what drives me to think creatively and get the press excited about what I’m offering them. Sincerity also translates into my relationships with the press community — it’s not just about how my clients can benefit from them, it’s also about the value I’m bringing to the media. Strategic Thinking: Having both sales and start-up experience, I’m able to approach a campaign from a myriad of perspectives to devise the best course of action for my clients. Follow-Through: Follow-through was KEY both in Pharma sales and getting my brand’s products into retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales. It was through my weekly update emails to buyers that they took the chance on my small business. My follow-through with the press community is just as persistent.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

For national businesses,

Establishing the founder as an expert is a great way to garner media attention and communicate leadership to consumers. Julie Cole of Mabel’s Labels is a prime example of this — she’s a regular on TV and in the news as both a business and parenting lifestyle expert — it helps establish credibility on a national level. Including secured media and celebrity attention in your newsletters to further establish credibility and validation is a proactive way to show off success. Utilizing media attention as a sales tool will help buyers commit to your brand, as it shows established brand awareness. When I had my own clothing line and wore both the PR and sales hats, my biggest advantage was showing buyers all the press and celebrity attention I was getting — it helped me close retailers.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Support Small Businesses!

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros: Increase client happiness while they await new placements by adding massive value to your packages (without more work). Click here to learn more.