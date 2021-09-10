3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Francis Perdue

I think success comes from being genuinely interested in people, their goals, challenges, and who they are as a business and as a group of individuals.

Ms. Perdue is the owner of Perdue Inc. (formerly PS Media Talent) and has been a full-time publicist since 2009. In April 2019, she was appointed Director of Public Relations for Burgerim, which was one of the fastest-growing burger franchises in the United States. Currently, she has added Perdue Beauty to her repertoire of businesses under Perdue Inc. and expanded talent management to Influencers.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Being a non-traditional second career I stumbled across the career of Publicity. Being a go-to person for everyone around me who were exploring acting, singing. Music production and other entertainment-based professions led me to the inquiry about what is publicity.

A friend, Bethovan Enhancing, was a music producer and he was a mainstay around me when I had my own radio show in college on KUCR. He contributed to my radio intro and we shared a love for music, especially Brandy. He ended up at the “Boom Boom Room” Studio and wanted me to manage him.

After he decided he wanted me to help him other people fell in line and the word spread fast and referrals started pouring in. Mentors were born from me asking for assistance and helping other publicists on their projects and campaigns.

Soon, I looked up and I found myself about 2 years later teaching and burning the candle at both ends. Then I manifested that my job would lay me off so I can just build my business. It did not quite happen like I thought but it did manifest. That is when I learned to ask more specifically for things that I want.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Being an empathetic listener, staying creative, and having a sense of humor. When I speak with prospective clients it’s like meeting a new friend, and thankfully I don’t have the need to say yes to everyone who walks through the door.

I think success comes from being genuinely interested in people, their goals, challenges, and who they are as a business and as a group of individuals. Long-term, clients remember how someone made them feel, in addition to noting the great results they achieved.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

For national brands, if it is a flagship product(s) campaign we create media strategies centered around the product launch. If it is a brand launch, we introduce the CEO(s) and/or owners or we include a mainstream influencer to promote the product and/or brand. The most effective media strategy is brand alignment and interactive contests for the consumers.

For a water brand, we did the traditional national press release, product placement for major reviews. Then we took it a step further and created an integrated marketing plan for product placement at major events around the country while running contests for consumers to interact simultaneously with the product. It was a success with our celebrity influencers and brand ambassadors for social media simultaneously.

