3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Emily Pantelides

For more than 10 years, Emily worked as an award-winning news anchor and reporter for TV stations across the nation. Emily opened her own public relations firm, Pantelides PR & Consulting, now one of the best-recognized public relations agencies in South Florida. Emily still hosts television shows on her local CBS affiliate.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My mom is American, but I was raised in Athens, Greece because my dad is Greek. My family moved to Florida my senior year of high school. I went on to graduate from the University of Florida as a broadcast journalism major.

For more than 10 years, I worked as a news anchor and reporter in three cities in Florida — Tampa, Jacksonville, and West Palm Beach — as well as Augusta, Georgia, and Roanoke, Virginia. During my tenure in news, I won numerous awards for reporting from the Associated Press and won a first-place award for general reporting by The Society of Professional Journalists. I was also awarded a spot in Georgia Trends magazine’s “Who’s Who in Broadcasting” and received the Georgia Association of Broadcasters prestigious GABBY award.

My experience with media relations and crisis management led me to become the media expert and spokesperson for NextEra Energy Inc., a Fortune 500 company. I served as a highly trained media spokesperson, including on crisis communications teams. In my role, I was responsible for press training, developing, and launching innovative media campaigns through traditional and social media channels and company reputation management.

In 2014, I opened Pantelides PR & Consulting because I know I offer something other PR firms didn’t — a direct connection to the media. In 2015, The Sun-Sentinel nominated us as “Workplace of the Year,” Florida Weekly named us “Best Up and Coming PR Firm,” and the firm’s innovative and highly visible “Perfect Vodka Amphitheater” campaign was nominated for a GCPR award. In 2016, I was nominated as Women of the Year by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce and won Young Professional of the Year from the Palm Beach North Chamber. In 2020, Expertise named Pantelides PR & Consulting one of the “Top 10 PR Firms in West Palm Beach.” I am currently nominated for two 2021 Leadership Awards from the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce: Business of The Year and Community Leader of The Year.

I am heavily involved in the Palm Beach County community and currently serve on numerous non-profit Board of Directors. I host the “Spotlight on Business” television segment on CBS12 and write a monthly column for Palm Beach Illustrated called “Emily’s Picks.”

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Persistence- I learned a long time ago if somebody won’t let you in the front door, keep knocking until they get so tired of you they have to let you in. I knock and knock for both me and my clients.

Follow through- If you are not getting the answer you want in business, try and try again. Sometimes a no doesn’t really mean that. It can mean not now, or not yet. Following up and following through with my word have been the two things that have gotten me the furthest

Faith- My faith gets me through everything in life. Without believing that there is a higher power, things in life don’t make sense. Through the good and the bad, I always know if I’m following God’s will I’m doing the right thing!

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

National brands have a unique challenge to constantly need to reinvent. Take Coca-Cola for example. They are a household name, so their branding is no longer getting people to remember the name, it’s reinventing themselves every day with a campaign. Generating business for Coke is creating a feeling through their ads and PR.

The challenge is how to get people to feel good about any national brand in a different way each time.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am a huge animal rescue advocate. I have been for many years. It still amazes me that people actually buy animals from breeders and pet stores. I tell everybody that I meet: even if you think you are getting a dog from a special breeder that says they take care of animals, you are not! 99.9% of breeders get their animals from puppy mills. Horrible places that put six dogs in a crate at a time, oftentimes a female in heat and five other males. I rescued a puppy mill dog and at the time, she had never seen grass and had never been out of her cage. It took two years to get her back to normal.

Please, please before you buy a dog look into your local animal shelter first. Almost always, you can find a loving dog that will know you saved them. Oftentimes, you can even find that purebred you are looking for. In my area of West Palm Beach, Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch is my most favorite shelter because they are a 100% no-kill and give so much back to our community. Thanks for letting me get on my soapbox!

