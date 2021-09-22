3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Daria Fennell

As a successful businesswoman, I feel that the following three character traits were very instrumental in my success: being extremely detailed; possessing consistency; and asking for what I want.

The Daria Fennell Media Group, the brainchild of Daria Fennell, is an Entertainment Branding, Public Relations, Publicity, Celebrity Editorial Content, and Special Event Design Company with 25 years of experience.

A graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park, The Daria Fennell Media Group has secured clients exposure in Forbes, FOX 5 Morning News (D.C.), The Washington Post, XM Satellite Radio, Black Entertainment Television’s “106 & Park”, and The Washington Afro-American, among many others.

She has written for Uptown Magazine (Musiq Soulchild; TV ONE’s Media; Towanda Braxton of WE TV’s Braxton Family Values; Angela Robinson, as “Veronica Harrington”, on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots), Vibe.com, and The Washington Afro-American. She has also interviewed and published articles on Anthony Hamilton, John Legend, & Taraji P. Henson.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Yes, of course! I am completely self-taught and became an official Entertainment Publicist during my Sophomore year at the University of Maryland at College Park. I taught myself how to write my 1st press release for the Student Black Women’s Council (an on-campus student organization). And the rest is history!

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

As a successful businesswoman, I feel that the following three character traits were very instrumental in my success: being extremely detailed; possessing consistency; and asking for what I want.

An example: Several years ago I wanted to write for a magazine for the 1st time. I would call the Editor every Monday at the same time and tell her that this was “Daria from D.C.” This went on for a few months until the Editor called me one day and offered me the opportunity to write for them. I interviewed a music industry executive for their magazine. I obviously never give up.

What media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

As a national brand, I would hire influencers that fit the aesthetic of my brand and were excellent examples of my brand’s integrity; I would pitch a national brand to national television, national newspapers, national radio, and national websites; and I would roll out a national campaign for the brand to help a small business or small businesses not doing well during our current pandemic

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” based on the song by the amazing Bobby McFerrin.

During this pandemic, our collective anxiety, fear, and stress is at an all-time high. I want the world to still remain happy in the midst of so much sadness and uncertainty.