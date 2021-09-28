3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Dara A. Busch

Getting creative with those little tidbits that I gather from my clients, and thinking outside the box while building innovative campaigns for any brand, is paramount to success.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Dara A. Busch.

As President at 5WPR, Dara A. Busch oversees 5WPR’s Consumer Practice, which includes Travel & Entertainment, Apparel & Accessories, Nonprofits, Home & Housewares, Health & Wellness, Mom & Baby, Beauty & Grooming, and Consumer Packaged Goods. With 25-plus years of experience, Dara is a seasoned practitioner in consumer brand publicity, as well as developing successful strategic media campaigns around large-scale events.

In 2019, Dara was the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Maverick of the Year category by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. She has also been honored as a Game Changer by Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Awards. Dara holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations and Theater Arts and a minor in Marketing from the University of Miami.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

After I graduated from the University of Miami, my first job was Assistant Manager at a luxury golf clothing start-up in Pennsylvania, helping them to open new store locations across the country. I wasn’t lured there by a unique opportunity, I simply followed my college boyfriend there on a whim. I was lucky I also had the opportunity to develop initial marketing plans for the retail chain. However, I ultimately knew my heart was in New York City, and it was time to cut ties and make the move there to pursue my career — officially — in public relations.

I got my start at a small jewelry PR agency, and then moved to an entertainment agency, working on large entertainment properties, and with high-profile celebrities, musicians, and politicians. I then landed at a competitor to 5WPR where I worked for nearly 20 years, working on high-profile brands including Miss Universe, Ford Motor Company, Mikimoto and Formula One. My clients spanned luxury brands, events, personalities, and general consumer goods.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Public relations can sometimes look like glitz and glamour from the outside, but behind every event, interview, and beautiful feature story is a publicist who fought hard to make it happen. From difficult conversations with clients to chasing reporters, having a thick skin has helped me keep cool and stay focused in some tough situations.

Another character trait that has contributed to my success is honesty. Being able to candidly tell a client when a campaign won’t resonate with their target audience, or have the trust of a reporter when I’m promising an exclusive, has made me a lot of friends over the years and is instrumental in keeping clients long-term.

Lastly, I’d say creativity. You will always have baseline information from a brand to pitch their product or service, but landing impactful media means finding the best part of the story that is not always on the surface and turning it into something special.

I once had a client who was an author of a self-help book. We had a strategic media campaign in place but needed a bigger hook to secure the national press. In one of our conversations, she mentioned that she needed to reschedule a meeting later that week, she was a long-time trainer for a group of nuns and had a session that day. A lightbulb went off, and we had our hook. The “trainer to the nuns” title landed my client on GMA and a feature in the NY Times, and in the end even led to her own radio show.

Getting creative with those little tidbits that I gather from my clients, and thinking outside the box while building innovative campaigns for any brand, is paramount to success.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

The key thing to remember about national brands is that there’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach. What works for a beauty brand isn’t going to work for a CPG brand or a health and wellness company. Before the current coronavirus travel restrictions, I would suggest a national media tour to kick-off a launch, which would ideally result in an initial surge of press coverage. I would also recommend an event or stunt impressive enough to get picked up by the media, grab the attention of consumers, and make a splash on social media. A national media tour or event can be done virtually in some situations given the current climate. Lastly, influencers continue to reign supreme. Engaging with influencers across Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube, etc. that fit your brand’s target demographic and have great engagement can really move the needle.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Telling everyone, especially young women, to take care of themselves. As a woman, a mom, and an executive living in a society that is so fast-paced, I know all too well how easy it is to forget to check in on yourself, both mentally and physically. Breast cancer never ran in my family and we don’t have the BRCA genes either, but my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at 32, and we lost her at just 38-years-old. Women are often told not to focus on breast health until they’re over 40.

I would encourage all women to slow down and make time for their own health and well-being. It will save lives.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

