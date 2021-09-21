3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Charlotte Tomic

What goes around, comes around. I believe that morally good acts are destined to have positive consequences.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Charlotte Tomic.

Charlotte is the founder of Tomic Communications, a boutique Public Relations Agency for colleges, authors, professionals, companies, and non-profits.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I graduated from Queens College with an English/Psychology degree and got my first job in publishing with Simon & Schuster. I supported myself as a waitress throughout college and made more money there than in publishing. I decided to go back to school for an MBA and got a job at St. John’s University doing public relations, rising through the ranks to AVP Communications.

In addition to publicizing all the faculty and programs of the Catholic university, I also enjoyed serving as a liaison to many community nonprofits working on numerous nonprofit boards, including the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, Salvation Army, Services for the UnderServed, Urban League and many more. I particularly enjoyed fighting Big Tobacco as Chair of the Queens Tobacco Control Task Force dedicated to creating smoke-free workplaces and restaurants.

From there, I went to a big PR firm in New York (Golin) where I gained corporate public relations experience working with major brands. I’m also past-President of New York Women in Communications and just named as a judge of the literary prize Page Turner Awards (pageturnerawards.com).

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Patience is definitely one of my virtues. I believe that if you plant seeds for a story sometimes they don’t hit pay dirt right away, but sooner or later someone will find the importance of your client’s story and you will get the visibility you seek.

Kindness comes through when you treat people you work with respectfully. I always like to send thank you’s to people who have helped me with a client and make sure to amplify their work through social media and other channels. Reporters are usually under such tight deadlines lately, that I am sure they appreciate the gesture.

Creativity is the mother of invention. I try to think “out of the box” and find angles that fit my clients to the news cycle so that they can be tapped for their expertise. Listen to your client and pick the best nuggets of his or her story for your media outreach strategy.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

While national brands have the big budgets to pay for advertising on national television and pay for ads on social media, they still need to remain hyperlocal to reach individual customers. While keeping the branding and mission national, allow local “ambassadors” to tailor messaging to their local community.

One way to accomplish this is to reach out to the local community by supporting a local sports team, offering a scholarship to local schools, or requisitioning a mural from a local artist. While customers rethink their path to purchase in the age of Covid-19, marketers must react and create strategies to reach consumers in a personalized way to keep buyers, increase brand loyalty and boost revenues.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Pass it Forward….

Create a social media campaign where everyone can think of how they can help someone else get a leg up in their career or life goals. It can become a viral social media campaign that can help charities locally, nationally, and globally.

I always admire the concept of mentorship where you help someone learn the ropes in any business. What goes around, comes around. I believe that morally good acts are destined to have positive consequences.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

