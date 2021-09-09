3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Carla Williams Johnson

Publicly thanking a reporter also helps them remember you for future interviews. This is what allowed me to be interviewed on our top local television station a total of three times in just four months.

Carla Williams Johnson, CEO of Carli Communications. When she’s not working, she can usually be found in the company of her adult daughter and infant son in the beautiful Caribbean twin island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

I just always knew that I wanted to get into the field. I think I was the only person in the world who would get excited when commercials would come on during a program or rush to get the latest magazine to see all the creative ways print ads were displayed. Even at a young age, I was always in awe of creative executions and how absolutely brilliant one must be to convince someone to purchase from just a few words and an image.

As time went on, my passion grew and it landed me to work with some of the most prestigious advertising companies with global brands. It was there I learned that there was so much that went into the final product and I was finally part of the strategic process.

I realized that there was so much brainstorming and creativity that went into a single campaign and, working in media, I had the single most important job of getting that creativity out to the right people. Plus I noticed that the more innovative the approach, the more of an impact the campaign made, which resulted in increased sales.

Fast forward, now I have my own company where I help entrepreneurs and business owners increase their visibility through the creative and strategic uses of media.

In my years, the one thing I saw regularly that really upset me was businessmen and women being ill-advised by greedy coaches and consultants looking to make a quick buck. These ‘so-called’ gurus would use the client’s lack of knowledge against them to sell them a product or service that made no sense and gave absolutely no returns on investment. That’s when my business was born.

I feel like a superhero sometimes, to be honest. Like I’m saving the day (and the dollar) of people who are in danger of wasting their money. On the surface, I help clients with promoting their business, but what I do is assist my people with finding the best and quickest ways to truly connect with their ideal clients so that they can serve them and, of course, make some money in the process.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Patience for one…you absolutely need this so survive. You also must be resilient with a strong vision and an unwavering belief in your abilities to make your ideas come to life. I’m not talking ego here but a burning passion to stick it out and see it through to the end no matter what.

A great story that encompasses these traits is that one time it took me a full year to land a client I’ve always wanted to work with. That’s 12 full months of:

Giving value

Showing up

Following up

Being helpful

Sharing actionable tips

Answering questions

12 months of me just being such an incredibly valuable resource, so that when they were actually ready, I was the obvious choice. Their exact words were “We have a lot to do and it just makes logical sense that Carli Communications handles this for us”

Patience and resilience are so important because it’s easy to get upset or frustrated if things aren’t going the way we want but we have to understand it’s never about us but always about our client. I had a vision, a mission and was able to accomplish my goal.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

1. Go for national media coverage

This has worked tremendously well for my clients and I, particularly when the pandemic hit. We used the media to gain brand awareness and established ourselves as leaders within our industry on a global scale. It truly helped our business gain credibility and has helped us increase our sales margin.

2. Link your media publicity with your advertising

You need to get the word out about who you are and what you do and while paid ads can help you reach a wider audience faster, coupled with press it will add that credibility factor to your business. Your trust factor will increase, making it easier for persons to invest with you. Whenever I embark on an advertising campaign I am sure to mention the places I’ve been featured as well as use the media to gain more coverage to share my message. It works tremendously well.

3. Research!

Research is important, particularly if going national as you’re heading into a whole new market. Where are your ideal clients and what frame of mind are they in to receive your message? Who is your competition and what are they doing (or not doing)? What is the culture of this new market i.e their beliefs and values? There are so many factors to consider when entering a new market and you won’t want to do or say something that can potentially be offensive, so taking the time to research will help you create a much more potent strategy.

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

