3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Bobby Marsh

Bobby Marsh is a Senior PR & Digital Marketing Executive at the Bristol-based boutique marketing agency, OggaDoon.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Of course. So, I started my career the same way many people do, without much idea of where to start! I studied English at the University of Nottingham because it was my favorite subject at school and I’ve always loved storytelling, but I wasn’t sure where it would lead me.

I picked up a part-time job in my final year of studying where I worked as a social media manager for the events company that ran Notts’ biggest student night. This then developed into a full-time role thanks to the high growth I achieved in such a short space of time.

After staying with that company for another year, I moved back home to Bristol where I joined OggaDoon and got stuck in with the fast-paced PR work at the agency. I’ve been with the company ever since, although I have moved to Bath in the past year, and have been navigating the PR obstacles thrown at me and my clients throughout the pandemic.

Which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

For me, I’ve found that energy, confidence, and organization have been key to success. They are simple and easy-to-acquire skills that are fundamental to ensuring excellent work delivery and making the most of opportunities.

I’ve found energy to be one of the most impressive skills anyone can demonstrate when getting their foot in the door with their careers. By bringing positive energy, and lots of it, to my first interview for the social media manager role, I demonstrated that I could bring a fresh perspective and would be a quick learner. This landed me the job and I followed through with plenty of energy in the role, reinventing the way social media was used at the business.

Confidence is also a massive part of being successful. It may sound cliché, but you can truly “fake it ‘till you make it”. Confidence puts others at ease and adds a level of trust to the work you deliver. I’ve found in PR, confidence that the story you’re bringing journalists is a quality piece is almost more important than the story itself. If they don’t believe you first, they won’t even bother reading the story.

The third trait, organization, is the most important of them all. Just because you are organized doesn’t mean you will be successful, but you won’t be successful without organization. It’s how things get done, and without it, you simply cannot function effectively at work. I field a lot of emails to journalists as part of my job, and I’ve created my own color-coding system to manage them all — this color code system saves my life on the daily!

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Assuming the target audience is solely B2C, the following strategies will have the most impact:

Backlink acquisition: This is where you gain digital press and media coverage that includes hyperlinks to your website. The DA score of these 3rd party sites will help increase your own website’s SEO and performance, meaning on a national scale, your business is easier to find online. Targeted advertising: PPC advertising and social media advertising is fantastic on a national scale as you can be really specific about your target customer and can tailor the purpose of the adverts from converting them to make a sale, to increasing brand awareness and social media followings. Sensational press coverage: Creating a sensationalist news piece featuring your business is a great way to catch people’s attention and make a splash nationally. News stories like these require creative thinking and often a bit of digging through stats and facts — occasionally even via freedom of information requests.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

