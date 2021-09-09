3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Bob Bradley

Many businesses don’t have the budget for PR pros, but they do deserve a crack at media coverage if they just knew how to give it a shot.

Bob Bradley is the founder of Bradley Public Relations & Marketing, with 14 years as a public relations and marketing professional. He spent many years touring full-time in the band Scars of Tomorrow signed to Victory Records and currently plays for the Southern California band Fake Figures. Bob also recently released his first book ‘Public Relations for Musicians’ on Amazon, Audible, and is available via student libraries around the country.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Thank you for taking the time to interview me, I appreciate it. My journey into the “PR Universe” started around 2007 when I had just ended my career as a full-time touring musician and was floating around trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. Work in mortgage? Join another band?

I ended up taking a cool job at a big music media company based out of Boston, and when asked to relocate there I declined and ended up getting a gig with Fearless Records here in Orange County (where I currently live). I was assigned the role of “new media,” which is essentially PR but for stuff on the internet (haha).

Fast forward a few years, jobs and startups later I ended up going solo and freelancing as a publicist for artists and other types of clients that fit within my wheelhouse. The career was really a mix of things falling into place and my pursuit of working in a creative environment while still being able to pay the bills.

If it wasn’t for the touring experience and early interest in marketing and networking as a fledgling artist, I probably wouldn’t have ended up in a career like this.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Being an empathetic listener, staying creative, and having a sense of humor.

When I speak with prospective clients it’s like meeting a new friend, and thankfully I don’t have the need to say yes to everyone who walks through the door.

I think success comes from being genuinely interested in people, their goals, challenges, and who they are as a business and as a group of individuals.

Long-term, clients remember how someone made them feel, in addition to noting the great results they achieved.

What can you share with us about media strategies that would you consider to be most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Larger businesses and national brands tend to retain big PR firms to keep their name in the media. They tend to focus on finding anything and everything that is newsworthy to a national, regional, or industry trade audience.

National brands like to keep their innovation, new product, real estate, executive, and financial victories front in center for multiple reasons. Also, popular national brands tend to drum up “ad campaigns” that are buzzworthy and hopefully go viral on social media to the benefit of the brand and sales.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to start a limited podcast (one season) that brings together guests in marketing and PR with the goal of giving startups, small businesses, and creatives bits of wisdom and anecdotes on the industry and “doing it yourself”.

Many businesses don’t have the budget for PR pros, but they do deserve a crack at media coverage if they just knew how to give it a shot.

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

