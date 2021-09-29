3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Bill Byrne

As digital advertising becomes more crowded and harder to compete in, don’t overlook avenues that aren’t the hot new medium.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Bill Byrne.

Bill Byrne is co-founder and managing director of Remedy Public Relations. He also speaks on the latest trends in PR, emerging media, and how brands can cut through the clutter. Throughout his career, Bill has worked with a diverse range of entrenched and challenger brands in consumer tech, B2B, the active-outdoor industry, fashion, lifestyle, wellness, and finance.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

It’s so rare PR people are asked to talk about themselves!

I graduated from Ithaca College in Upstate New York with a degree in advertising and began looking for a job in Manhattan shortly after. My resume included my extracurriculars, one of which was that I was co-president of the snowboard club. That drew the attention of a recruiter from Cohn & Wolfe PR, a sister brand of Y&R advertising under the WPP umbrella. This was the late 90’s, and snowboarding isn’t what it is today. It was far from mainstream and not yet in the Olympics. They were staffing up for a new client, Burton Snowboards, and needed someone at the bottom rung to assist. This is the reason why I encourage everyone to list hobbies and passions on their resumes or in their outreach to potential employers.

Cohn & Wolf had me work on a variety of accounts, from Burton to Guinness, Intel, and Sony, which went on to shape the direction my career would go afterward.

Fast forward to 2004, I moved to San Diego for a social network startup, and after six months in, I knew the promises of dot-com riches would not come to fruition. I began consulting for some old friends, and that later morphed into meeting other like-minded PR pros and co-founding Remedy PR.

Which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Be aware of the world around you. Maintaining awareness outside of specific verticals and explaining what we’re seeing to partners has helped us develop plans that can work. What can a mortgage company learn from a brand in surfing, or craft coffee, about how to market and use PR? A lot.

Tenacity is a must in PR, as well as when running a business. Personally, it comes from my skateboarder mentality. When a trick on an obstacle or ramp doesn’t go as planned, a dedicated skateboarder will find a way to make it work, or develop a trick they can do successfully on that feature. Sometimes it takes approaching the obstacle from another angle. Sometimes it takes 50 tries. In business, it’s more than just showing up. Sometimes you do get lucky, but luck is not a strategy. Success usually t requires sticking with it and being willing to adapt to the terrain.

It’s critical not to forget your mistakes. Don’t dwell on them, but learn and remember them. If you’re playing darts, for example, you can adjust your second throw based on how your first went. As we develop plans here, we need to remember what didn’t work, why it wasn’t successful, and if we could do it all over again, would a small adjustment pay off next time around.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Audit where your competitors are winning, and then determine how you can differentiate. Don’t be delusional and think that the story your tell yourselves internally matters to the consumer or media.

Be a friend to the media, which will help you stay on their radar. Retweet their stories, send them leads that don’t pertain to your brand or just drop a note to say you enjoyed something you saw from them. That personal touch matters.

Do not assume everything you share will be seen the first time. Re-share your PR wins, big and small, multiple times, in multiple places. For example, let’s say a consumer products brand is featured in a major national magazine, with impression numbers around one million, not including their web features. That’s great, but don’t assume all million are potential customers, or even customers of your brand. With that in mind, you need to share it with your audience, and potential audience. Put it on your brand’s Instagram more than once. Share it through Facebook and your newsletter. Send it to stakeholders directly.

All media is social media now. All media is shareable. So share it!

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Make eye contact and say hello to people you pass on the street. Or even just a head nod. I’m a fairly recent rescue dog owner, and it’s great how people walking dogs will say hi to each other on the street, for no other reason than they’re both walking dogs.

While that’s great, why don’t we do that with everyone?

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

