3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Ashley Crouch

Be intentional about connecting with the individuals and organizations where you can create mutually beneficial win-win arrangements.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Ashley Crouch.

Ashley Crouch created Appleseed Communications. The company works with countless prestige brands and entrepreneurs to help them reach millions of viewers. Her book, Unknown To Unforgettable: How To Land National Media Attention And Position Yourself As A Power Player was included in the Forbes article, “21 Books To Read In 2021”. She is also the creator of the Prowess Podcast, where she has interviewed Marie Forleo, Brendon Burchard, Tom Bilyeu, Chalene Johnson, Kara Goldin, Lisa Bilyeu, and others.

Thank you for joining us! As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Adaptability. The market continues to be more saturated. I needed to adapt my practices to continue offering high-end services to high-end professionals. My people want to know what they are getting and when they are getting it. They want to know that we have thought through the problems and have Plan B in the back pocket. They want to know we are incentivized to get results and have the relationships to land the features.

When I got started, I offered freelance services, then developed into courses and ongoing agency support work. When Covid hit, I reconfigured my packages to offer specific results within a specific time frame. Some of these include refunds if we don’t perform! For example, we offer a Half Day Strategy with guaranteed placement in a national outlet within 90 days. In a time of flux, clarity and certainty is a priority.

Adapting my packages created massive levels of trust with my clients and demonstrated my commitment to be their partner as we go through this. This helped them make strategic business decisions. Now they have more certainty about what we are doing for them and can plan their business growth around it.

Resilience. Entrepreneurship includes setbacks. Nowhere is this more apparent than in our current times. The secret to my success has been an ongoing effort to master a student mindset, always discover the lesson and the opportunity in that setback. The setback is feedback. Every setback is an up level. Why? It illustrates blindspots and holes that you can fill. This is a gift that makes you stronger.

One time a client didn’t understand why I was cultivating a relationship with a media writer who she was personal friends with. PR is all about weaving a web of support on behalf of the client. I learned that I needed to be clear and express my intention in the future. When a high-profile client connected with Oprah came to me later, I knew to express: “I am highly respectful of pre-existing relationships and operate with discretion at the service of you.” Stay resilient and stay in motion.

Honesty. I am highly selective; we refer out often because it’s really important to be in alignment with who we work with and who we can serve. I tell my clients if we can achieve their results or if we can’t.

In my interview with business leader Ali Brown, she described it as “strategic bold outreach.” My signature system is rooted in empathy; empathy for who my client is, who their target customer is, and how their target customer will find them. I have to be honest with my client and help them share their most authentic message to millions, also.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros: Increase client happiness while they await new placements by adding massive value to your packages (without more work). Click here to learn more.