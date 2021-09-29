3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Allison Mahoney

Consider finding speaking opportunities — for instance, on podcasts, with specialized communities (like TED) or professional associations, or at conferences. This gives the business the opportunity to establish itself as a leader in its space while also promoting its work and capabilities to a targeted audience.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Allison Mahoney.

Allison founded Estorie Agency, a communications and public relations firm. Allison began her legal career representing survivors of sexual abuse and intimate partner violence. She was later a prosecutor in New York City and investigated sex crimes, public corruption, and human trafficking rings. For the next several years, Allison worked at Lawyers for Children, Inc. and represented children in foster care.

Allison is currently a Senior Staff Attorney at A Better Childhood, where she investigates child welfare systems across the country, forms partnerships with local organizations and national law firms, and files class-action lawsuits on behalf of foster children, alleging violations of their civil rights. She also serves as the Secretary of the New York City Bar Association’s Children & the Law Committee and is the Chair of its Legislative Subcommittee.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I went to law school thinking I would work in journalism or broadcast journalism after graduating. But during my first semester of law school, I fell in love with the idea of being a trial lawyer and working on social justice cases. So, I became a litigator and have been practicing now for over 10 years. I started my legal career at a large law firm, then worked as a prosecutor in New York City, and, for the past six years, I have represented children in foster care — initially in their individual abuse and neglect proceedings in Manhattan and now through civil rights class actions in federal courts across the country.

Throughout my time practicing law, I’ve repeatedly noticed the powerful impact of effective communication strategies and storytelling. For instance, stories that ran in prominent newspapers, like the New York Times, prompted reforms to the Bronx’s criminal justice system while I was a prosecutor there. Storytelling is also incredibly healing for survivors. The Washington Post interviewed one of our clients at A Better Childhood and published a piece about the trauma he suffered as a result of his experience in foster care. I also saw how smart communications and PR strategies could help advocacy organizations increase fundraising and raise awareness about important issues and cases. Something finally clicked this past winter, and I realized I could use the knowledge I’ve gained as a lawyer and create a company that can help to end injustices and abuse through storytelling.

I started working with a consultant out of Washington, D.C. to develop the business plan and figure out whether this was really a viable business model. During that process, I spoke with survivors, lawyers, nonprofit leaders, and service providers to figure out how storytelling, communications, and PR can and has helped them. I also tried to identify gaps. For instance, I was repeatedly told that traditional communications firms don’t always understand the nuances of legal work or how to tell stories from a trauma-informed perspective.

As a business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

First, passion about the issues I am working on has been critical to my success. I care very deeply about putting an end to injustices and also giving a voice to survivors. As a result, I have litigated on behalf of survivors of sex crimes, trafficking, intimate partner violence, and child abuse and neglect for over a decade. My experience gives me credibility and shows potential clients who are also working on these issues that I truly care about their work and helping them to succeed.

Second, sound communication skills, including both writing and public speaking skills, are important. My communication skills are part of my service offerings to clients. I have to be able to put a story together, write concisely, and speak clearly and effectively. Moreover, to market my services, I am constantly creating content, most of which involves writing. I’m planning on launching a podcast this year as well and that will require me to tap into my public speaking skills, most of which I developed as a trial lawyer.

And, third, I’m always using my relationship-building skills. I’m an extrovert and love connecting with new people. In starting Estorie Agency, I’m finding that building relationships with new people while also reaching out to my existing network are very important. These relationships — both new and old — have helped me to better develop business strategies, connect with potential clients, and think about creative new ways I can help clients.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Publication, such as an op-ed, in leading national newspapers, either online or in print. Those reach a wide audience and also provide a certain level of prestige and authority. For instance, the Washington Post recently published a story about victims of sex trafficking being prosecuted in Nevada. That presents a perfect opportunity for national advocates to weigh in and publish an op-ed.

Creating content and engaging with the national brand’s target audience on social media is another effective strategy. Brands can constantly measure the effectiveness of social media campaigns and easily make improvements. They can also reach a very wide or very targeted audience. For instance, organizations that work with survivors of intimate partner violence will typically launch social media campaigns, promoting their work, providing education, and announcing events during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Lastly, I would consider pitching to get interviewed on a podcast. The Infinite Dial 2021, an Edison Research study, recently found that 80 million Americans, or 28% of the US population over 12 years of age, listen to podcasts weekly. This is a 17% increase over 2020 and the audience is becoming increasingly diverse. For instance, Reveal publishes investigative pieces, including one recently about juvenile justice systems. I could see something like that being of interest to social justice organizations or lawyers who are trying to raise awareness about national issues.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to help remove the shame and stigma that survivors of intimate partner violence experience. I think storytelling, from a trauma-informed, survivor-centric perspective, is one way to do that. Their stories and voices need to be brought out from the shadows.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros are increasing revenue, retention, and client happiness by adding massive value to their packages. Apply today!