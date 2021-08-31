3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Alexandra Spirer

Ever since I was a kid I have always smiled at friends, strangers and everyone who I have met. One smile can change someone’s life.

Welcome to our PR Strategy Series! Now we can all learn directly from top public relations experts on how you can grow your career in PR and share positive stories that earn national media attention. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Alexandra Spirer.

Alexandra Spirer is a freelance writer, event producer, and publicist with over 20 years of marketing experience. Her true purpose is to help people connect, craft meaningful messages, and amplify their voices to shine. Alexandra Spirer launched her own PR firm in 2019 as a way to serve clients and follow her passion. Alexandra has been producing events for over a decade for both corporate and professional clients.

In 2018, Alexandra became a writer for Authority Magazine on Medium.com and has her own feature series on Female Founders and Entrepreneurs. She also is a writer for New York Style Guide and the Startup and in 2019 became a Contributor on Thrive Global and Buzzfeed. She has featured Beyonce’s Creative Director Ty Hunter, Movie star and Vegan activist Alicia Silverstone as well as other notable celebrity designers, Influencers, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us! Before we dive in, can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and how you got started?

Right out of college I started working in my family’s cookie business called Karen’s Fabulous Foods Inc. where I did brand management and sales. I had my own brand of biscotti in supermarkets nationwide called Alex & Dani’s Light & Crispy cookies as they were biscotti that was like a cookie.

After that ended, I worked for a database and publishing company where I edited books and helped organize their databases.

Before I started my own company, I helped start a tech software startup company where I did everything from customer service, client demos to email marketing until I moved out of NY at the end of 2018.

At the same time, I also started organizing, networking, and after-work parties and parties all over New York City for a European American Network which I did for over a decade.

I started doing PR for friends when I lived in NY in 2016 because I always loved telling people’s stories. From that, I discovered how much I loved it, and in 2019 decided to start my own company so that I could help more brands and clients get their stories out.

Today in addition to PR, I am a writer for Authority Magazine, The Startup, Contributor for Thrive Global, and writer for New York Style Guide.

As a successful business leader, which character traits do you think were most instrumental in getting you to where you are today?

Hard work. When I started my company, everyone told me it would take years to be successful. With determination and hard work (working smarter), I have been able to successfully grow my business and get it to that next level.

Asking for help. I have always been someone who is so used to doing everything on my own. I have struggled over the years asking for help but have come to realize that it’s ok to ask for help and delegate tasks.

Asking friends and colleagues for help when needed has been my saving grace. I have been able to tackle more projects without having to sacrifice my work.

Saying no when a client isn’t the right fit. When growing a business having good clients and clients, in general, is super important for growth.

I have also come to realize that sometimes potential clients that may come to you aren’t the right fit for you or your business. It’s ok to say that they aren’t the right fit.

At first, I felt guilty but realized in order to grow my business I had to only take on clients that I knew I could work with and not just take any client that contacted me.

Patience. I have learned that being patient, though hard, has gotten me my biggest wins. In a world that is moving so fast on all cylinders, it’s when I stepped back and was the patient was when I was able to truly accomplish anything.

Integrity. I pride myself on having integrity in everything that I do. I have walked away from clients and people that I didn’t feel had that. Life is short and I have always lived it with integrity and full transparency.

What 3 media strategies would you consider being most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Word of mouth. Most people may think it’s funny that I would say word of mouth. The most powerful tool that we have today is getting the word out about a brand that we love. When you love a brand and tell someone else and the word spreads that to me is the best advertisement there is.

Catching advertising campaigns. Having a catchy advertising campaign like Nike’s “Just Do It” creates the brands messaging and what the brand stands for. When you are able to convey that in a simple but unique way more people will be compelled to want to buy and use your brand.

List Building. There may be people that disagree with me but having a curated list of dedicated followers that you can email when you have a new product launch or brand updates, contests, or whatever it may be is so powerful and so needed. Getting customers and brand loyalists is hard enough so having a list that loves your brand and you can communicate with frequently is one of the best ways to increase brand awareness, loyalty, and sales.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement it would be the smile movement. Ever since I was a kid I have always smiled at friends, strangers, and everyone who I have met. One smile can change someone’s life.

There is so much value here — thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

