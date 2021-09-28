3 Character Traits To Grow A Successful Career In PR with Adrienne Dorsey

It’s best to remain consistent in your media outreach so your customers always remember you. When they routinely see your brand featured in magazines, blogs, and on television, they’ll be more likely to trust and purchase from your business over time.

Welcome to another installment of our PR Strategy Series, where you can learn directly from top industry experts on how you can leverage media attention to grow your business.

Today we are talking about how you can grow your PR career by highlighting parts of a conversation I had over at Authority Magazine with Adrienne Dorsey.

Adrienne Dorsey is the founder of Magnolia Public Relations, a boutique agency focused on fashion and lifestyle brands. Since 2006, Adrienne has helped secure top-tier and niche coverage for clients across the globe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! My journey into public relations started with an internship at a Hollywood fashion PR agency while in graduate school. Like many, I didn’t really know what PR was but thought it sounded fun!

Soon I was helping manage budding and established fashion brands. From helping stylists select styles for a celebrity magazine cover to writing editorial pitches to the media, I was able to get a real hands-on experience of the industry.

Not too long after graduating, I decided to start my own business, a boutique PR agency I named Magnolia PR. Things quickly fell into place, aided by starting a women’s incubator program in 2006 led by Jen Sincero, the NY Times bestselling author of You Are A Badass. This small group of supportive and empowering women helped launch my business and lay the proper foundation.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success thus far?

Inclusive. One of the best compliments I was given was that I’ve always included diversity in Magnolia PR’s messaging. We’ve showcased families and children from all backgrounds from the start, something that is second nature and necessary in today’s world. Diligent. In PR, it’s often not instant gratification. Just recently, a television segment we worked on over a year ago finally aired. It’s important to remain diligent and focused on your goals while recognizing PR lead times and that you can’t always control the timeline for earned media. Respectful. When pitching editors, I respect their time and try to make their job easier. Having assets readily available and making sure every pitch is informational and to the point without any extra fluff is key.

Wonderful. Let’s now jump into the main part of our interview. What 3 media strategies are typically most effective in generating more business for a national brand?

Consistency. It’s best to remain consistent in your media outreach so your customers always remember you. When they routinely see your brand featured in magazines, blogs, and on television, they’ll be more likely to trust and purchase from your business over time. Focus on evergreen stories. For example, every year fashion publications cover back-to-school style. Pitching a few months prior for print publications will increase your chances for coverage. Always think ahead! Holiday gift guides. These are a great way to generate new business if you have a gift-ready product or service. Traditionally, editors start sourcing for these winter guides in the summertime.

One more before we go: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Education is something that can never be taken away, so it would be great to start a movement focused on helping establish education for all.

Thank you for sharing so many insights with us!

PR pros are using Spacetwin to increase revenue & retention by adding massive value to their packages. Keep your clients happy while they await their next placement (without more work). Apply today!